Though school’s out for the summer and graduation is over, there are Tigers for whom the work does not end. Tigers are working, learning, building to be better, day in and day out. Our Tiger’s boys’ basketball team has been competing in their summer league schedule, Bulldawg League and other matchups on the court.
As this issue of the Sentinel hits the streets, they will be hitting the courts for three days of action at Centennial, June 17-19. The two games we’ve gotten scores for show a team of Tigers who are not only embracing that legendary Tiger defense but learning to excel at it. The topped Mesilla Valley 50-13 and Ruidoso 52-34. Overall, they are 5-3, with their three losses all taken from 5A teams.
With 11 more road trips to hit the courts in competition remaining this month, before summer games end, they will be starting the basketball season, late this fall, ready to match up against any opponent and be competitive. Everything they are doing now points to a lot of excitement in the Den during basketball season.
Our Tiger girls of the volleyball court have been hard at it as well. Though we’re still tracking down the records, scores and opponents, the Tiger volleyball team is determined to build on the remarkable success they have had, particularly over the last couple seasons, when they advanced in the state championship playoffs, even climbing into the final four. Some have been doing camp and league work almost since their season ended last year, others are working it competitively in El Paso and other points south and east as they sharpen skills, improve their on-court IQ and strengthen the bonds of team so essential if they want to compete for the blue trophy.
There are other Tigers, working at strength and conditioning, working on their skills and to be ready when pre-season practice starts. We will track down more of them and report on their progress. Right now, however all signs point to a continued resurgence in Tiger sports, right across the gauntlet of competition.
FOOTBALL CAMPS UNDERWAY FOR ALL AGES
Meanwhile, at Tiger Stadium, the littlest Tigers have been working out this week with the varsity Tiger football athletes and coaches, learning the game, learning teamwork and developing their love for the game. Young campers work with real Tiger football athletes under the direction of the Tiger football coaching staff.
Football’s head coach, Phillip Camp has camps scheduled for all age groups, right through the end of summer leading up to the official beginning of high school football practice.
This week’s Tiger campers were from the first through third grades. Next up will be fourth and fifth grades with any and all from those grades welcome to attend camp, July 11-14. Those who will be in the middle school grades, sixth through eighth have their camp, July 18-21. Incoming freshmen’s camp is set for July 25-28. All camps are held at Tiger Stadium, home of the Hot Springs Tigers and all camps run 5-7:00 p.m. The cost is $25, with additional children from the same family $15. Please email Coach Phillip Camp at pcamp@torcschools.net with your child’s name, t-shirt size and for any details. Checks can be made out to Hot Springs Tiger Football.
These camps are set up to not only teach and develop skills, teamwork and knowledge of the game but also a love for the game and especially, to have fun!
Coach Camp is looking for those interested in helping build a flag football league, for young kids across Sierra County to bring kids into the sport who are too young to play in middle school. This would be an important part of building a sustained high-level football program that can compete for the top prizes and bring more Tiger Pride to the community. We will be bringing you more on that soon.
