The start date is set, and the schedules are being finalized as this article goes to press. It looks like we are going to have a school sports season, and that every sport will have the chance to compete, even if at a different time of year than normal and with an abbreviated schedule. Keep in mind that ALL schedules and scheduled competitions are subject to change with very little notice. Schedules are being adjusted on an almost daily basis, and sometimes hour to hour.
First up will be our traditional fall sports of football, volleyball, cross country and soccer, which will begin next week. With full practices now underway, the first Tiger competitions will be our cross country and volleyball teams, starting off on Wednesday March 3. Football follow, next Saturday, and soccer’s first match on Tuesday, March 9. We will print full schedules on our web edition and in next week’s Sentinel.
Tiger volleyball starts with a back to back home stand as they defend the Den against the visiting Ruidoso Warriors on Wednesday, March 3 with JV and varsity and matches starting at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively. The next day, they take on the Animas Panthers, with the same start times for JV and varsity.
Tiger football kicks off on the road for a 1 p.m. Saturday matinee at Socorro on March 6. Finally, our Tiger football home opener is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff, Saturday, March 13 in Tiger Stadium.
It is doubtful whether any fans will be allowed and game or match until a later date. As of press time the official NMAA guidelines remain as they stated: “Spectators are prohibited from practices and competitive play. Only teams and essential meet personnel permitted.” If and how the changes in the New Mexico Public Health Order and the elevation of Sierra County to the new and even more open Turquoise Level will impact Tiger sports at home and fan attendance is not yet known, but as of now, we anticipate that the teams will be playing in empty stadiums and gymnasiums.
Unless there is a tightening of restrictions, or either PED or the Governor’s Office step in, cross country will be competing in its first meet in Alamogordo, March 3, with a competition scheduled for the following Monday, March 8 at Onate High, in Las Cruces. Finally, Tiger soccer should play in their first match, on the road at Oak Grove Classical Academy in Albuquerque on Tuesday, March 9. Soccer’s home opener will start at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11 when they welcome the Silver High Colts to Tiger Stadium.
At this time, teams are allowed to compete if their district has moved into an in-school learning hybrid plan. Many districts have declined to do this, and others have made the decision to forgo competing in school sports, either entirely, or for the Fall season’s schedule of games, matches and meets. Hence the sometimes-unusual matchups. If a school has four rapid response COVID events in a two-week period they must go entirely virtual for 14 days. This will impact their teams. One or more positive tests among athletes or coaching staff of a team will result in a 14-day suspension of practice and competition.
It is important to remember that this can change very rapidly and with little notice. Schedule changes can and will result if any team or school is forced to suspend due to positive Coronavirus tests. The football schedules for ALL New Mexico teams were set by the NMAA and still may change. Please watch for any changes, we will try to get those posted on the Sentinel web page and on social media as soon as they are made known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.