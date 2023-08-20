The Tiger Sports fall schedules, for High School Football and Volleyball, Tiger Cross Country and Soccer, which include eighth grade Tigers, and for T-or-C Middle School Tiger Football and Volleyball. Note that schedules ARE subject to change so we encourage you to check in each week's Sierra County Sentinel for "Upcoming In Tiger Sports" where you will find the up to date listing for the coming week.

