The Tiger girls of the diamonds are struggling early to find their way but working overtime in practices to perfect the roadmap to some wins this season.
Though it took starting pitcher Taylor Candelaria a few throws to find her arm, after the first three Mesilla Valley at bats, which admittedly resulted in three runs, with two taking base on balls thrown and an in-field home run. The next three Mesilla girls took their turns at bat and went down, one, two, three on strikeouts with some blazing pitches thrown by Candelaria.
After that positive beginning, the Tigers struggled to connect when at bat, and went three up and three down, and had to enter the second inning down 0-3.
In the second, the visitors pulled ahead, gaining six more runs, though the outs came from a couple nice fielding plays, including one where third baseman Anjelica Monsibaiz, running and extending, made the catch on a high driven hit. The final out was again at Candelaria’s arm, striking out her opponent at the plate.
At the bottom of the second, short stop and relief pitcher Emily Curliss connected for a single at the plate. Not happy about hanging around first, she stole second on the next pitch, and then third with the next Tiger up. On a hit base hit from second baseman Oshi Castillo, Curliss on third now, headed home and got the Tigers on the scoreboard.
Though the game ended in a lopsided 3-25 loss, the high point came when the Tigers catcher and third baseman Alex Gonzales drove in two runs before the inning and game came to an end after three innings.
•In a March 12, Saturday matinee the Tigers welcomed 4A district leading Ruidoso to the Diamonds at Tiger Fields, and though the outcome was a 1-17 loss, the growth in the team was evident. In a first inning double play, Candelaria snagged an in-field popup and got the ball to Tarah Sundquist on first with the second out coming as the Ruidoso runner tried to tag up.
In the game, the Tigers were connecting for base hits, singles and doubles, just not putting together runs to go with them.
Fielding improved as well, with smarter teamwork and fewer errors committed.
The Tiger girls have two more home games, both on Tuesday, March 22 taking on Santa Teresa in a varsity doubleheader starting at 3:00 p.m. after that, they head out on the road next weekend for a yearly team staple, the Moriarty Tournament March 24-26.
