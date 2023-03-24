Though still in the hunt for their first win this season, the Tiger softball team had neither lost heart, nor the determination and spirit needed to see them through. In both the varsity and the JV efforts on their home diamond against the visiting Lordsburg Mavericks on Saturday, the Tigers showed they have some of the pieces to build wins from, it’s just finding the blueprint to complete the process that seems to elude them. In the March 18 matinee, played out in icy conditions, the Tigers fell 17-2, with the JV seeing a similar disappointment in a 26-4 loss.
In the first inning, Tiger pitcher Malaya Garcia faced down three from Lordsburg, striking them out and putting them onto defense and the Tigers up to bat. With lead off batter, Jazmynn Nuanes getting onto base on four balls thrown, now “The Kid” never liked staying on first so she stole second and then third. When Cassie Baquera stepped to the plate on ball three, a wild throw to here Nuanes was camped out on third gave her the chance and she stole home, putting the Tigers on the scoreboard.
When Desaray Turpen up to bat, the Lordsburg pitcher threw more balls and Turpen got on base. In a daring attempt, Garcia and Turpen saw an opening and stole, putting Tigers on second and third. Then Tiger short stop, Lily Castaneda hit a single and we had the bases loaded. That was where it ended though, stranded on base when the inning ended. Disappointing yes, but also showing the glimmers of skill and determination these Tiger have.
The second inning showed the fielding the Tigers are capable of. The first Lordsburg out came when a hard-fired infield grounder was snagged by Garcia and fired to Arianna Alaniz on first for the out. This was followed another hit, hard and low by the visitors. This one was scooped up by Angelica Monsbaiz at second, who fired to Alaniz for another out. Finally, an infield fly was caught by a sprinting Garcia halfway between the mound and home plate.
In the JV game, the results were similar, but so were the high notes. With Lily Castaneda pitching, she struck out three to give the Tigers their chance at the bat. They started with three Tigers filling the bases, each one wearing a bruise of honor, after being hit by pitches.
Fielding showed the promise of this team again, when the Tiger girl on second base Aaliyah Jojola produced a pair of outs. First, snagging the ball and firing it to second for a forced out and then, repeating with grabbing a ground ball and rocketing it to Kiyllie Turpen on first base for the out.
Despite the promise shown, the outcome was still the same in the loss.
As this issue of the Sentinel went to the printer, the Tiger girls were traveling to the March 23-25 Moriarty Tournament, which in the past years has provided good medicine for our Tigers. After that, with a quick road trip to Lordsburg on Tuesday, they are off again the Mesilla Valley Tournament. We won’t get a chance to see this team at home again until April 4, when they start District 3-3A action against Socorro.
