 Though still in the hunt for their first win this season, the Tiger softball team had neither lost heart, nor the determination and spirit needed to see them through. In both the varsity and the JV efforts on their home diamond against the visiting Lordsburg Mavericks on Saturday, the Tigers showed they have some of the pieces to build wins from, it’s just finding the blueprint to complete the process that seems to elude them. In the March 18 matinee, played out in icy conditions, the Tigers fell 17-2, with the JV seeing a similar disappointment in a 26-4 loss.

In the first inning, Tiger pitcher Malaya Garcia faced down three from Lordsburg, striking them out and putting them onto defense and the Tigers up to bat. With lead off batter, Jazmynn Nuanes getting onto base on four balls thrown, now “The Kid” never liked staying on first so she stole second and then third. When Cassie Baquera stepped to the plate on ball three, a wild throw to here Nuanes was camped out on third gave her the chance and she stole home, putting the Tigers on the scoreboard.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.