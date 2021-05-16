Tiger softball has been putting in the work and pushing ahead, showing significant improvement at every outing. In the varsity doubleheader against visiting Estancia, the Tigers started slow in the first contest, falling in six innings 17-7. But it was the second of the double bill that showed what these Tigers learned. As the sun was setting it was only darkness, and the game being called for lack of light after three that saved the visiting team from falling to the Tiger girls bats.
At the top of the third, the score stood at 3-4 with the Tigers looking like a whole new team. As the inning ended, the Tigers had a double play to their credit, followed up by striking out the next Estancia at bat. The score was 3-9, and the Tiger girls were in a hole. But then their bats started singing. Triples, singles and four RBI, and as the inning ended, the momentum was firmly in the hands of our Girls of the Diamonds, and the score was a lot tighter, 7-9.
Unfortunately, the sun was down and visibility was fading. In softball, as in baseball, the game ahs to go at least four innings to count. With one more inning, had the light held, the Tigers prospects were looking good. The fans on the hill and in the stands agreed. These Tigers are a team to watch.
Lightening forced an intermission halfway through the first game. What would Tiger softball be without an impromptu dance-off between the two teams in front of their respective dugouts. Fan consensus was that the Tigers won.
