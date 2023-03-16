Tiger bats just weren't connecting, even usually dependable sluggers saw their bats l largely fall silent. When the Tigers did get hits, the Lobos elite fielding showed why this 4A school is at the top of their division, at 8-2. This early season home doubleheader just wasn't the time for the Tigers to earn the first win they are still in the hunt for.
Despite the lopsided scores, 20-1 in game one and 24-1 in game two, there were a number of key takeaways that cast some sunshine on positives for this Tiger team.
Fielding hits, the Tigers were moving the ball with quickly with good softball IQ and few errors. The Second inning double play was an example of this. With a Chaparral runner on first and second, a Lobo high infield fly ball was picked off by Lilyanna Castaneda on third, who then rifled the ball spot on target to Arianna Alaniz on first before the Lobo who had been on first could get back to tag up. Two outs and the Lobos were retired to play defense as the Tigers went to bat.
Infield Tigers were rotating around to backup each other on plays, shortstop backing up both second and third at key moments. The Tiger run in game one came on a bases loaded walk, with Tiger’s catcher, Jazmynn Nuanes taking it home from third base.
With Malaya Garcia, the Tiger’s starting pitcher on the mound, the team is still trying various backup pitchers. Garcia pitched the full first game and started the second of the doubleheader. Late in the first inning, with her shoulder feeling the strain, left hand pitcher Alaniz was put in briefly to see if this was the answer, swapping out first base duties with Garcia.
The test lasted a couple of Lobo at bats before Coach Castillo put in third base Tiger, Castaneda to finish the game. With the sophomore pitcher still getting her feel for the spot, she played with aggression appreciated by teammates and fans, challenging and backing down Lobos on bases, pushing them back onto the bags.
The sole run in game two came off Malaya Garcia’s bat, hitting for not only a single but an RBI, driving Tiger shortstop Angelica Monisbiaz across home for the Tiger run.
There’s plenty of work ahead for this Tiger team, with these early season contests giving them the opportunity to solidify positions, shake out the dust a little and get the bats back to their more typical power. Figuring out the rotation of backups at both pitcher and catcher to keep arms fresh will happen, as there are teammates ready to step in when needed, at both spots. Next weekend’s three-day outing to the Moriarty Tournament, will give the team a great place to do some fine tuning as well as some additional team bonding for a group that already is strong in that department. The tournament, a longstanding early season stop for the Tigers, has provided just such opportunity over the years.
One final, if less tangible positive with this Tiger team was spirit. Despite the score against them, the Tigers played with intensity and teamwork, never slacking off in effort. They also displayed the most spirited dugout this reporter has seen since the 2018 team. The raucous chants from the dugout were loud, creative and delivered with gusto throughout the contest. For Tigers, competing with a chant and a smile is always a good thing.
