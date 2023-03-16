Tiger bats just weren't connecting, even usually dependable sluggers saw their bats l largely fall silent. When the Tigers did get hits, the Lobos elite fielding showed why this 4A school is at the top of their division, at 8-2. This early season home doubleheader just wasn't the time for the Tigers to earn the first win they are still in the hunt for.  

Despite the lopsided scores, 20-1 in game one and 24-1 in game two, there were a number of key takeaways that cast some sunshine on positives for this Tiger team.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.