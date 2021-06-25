Tiger softball closed its season out at home in a varsity doubleheader, hosting district rival, Socorro on June 18. Though dropping both these games and ending a season without a game in the win column, the team did win in other, less tangible ways. They are ways that will earn dividends next season and beyond, as this young team continues to build.
Game one against Socorro started out showcasing just what these Tigers are truly capable of doing on the diamond. In Socorro’s first two innings they went three up and three down. In the first it was a double play when after walking the first at-bat, and seeing her advance to third on steals, the second Socorro to wing the bat hit a line drive to third, where Sandra Rios picked it off, then completed the double-play, tagging the Socorro runner before she could get back on base.
When the Tigers took their turn with the sticks, Rios led off with a triple and Oshi Castillo followed with a sacrifice single, out at first but driving in the RBI, allowing Rios across home plate for the run.
Though the score stood at 1-0 Tigers going into the second, they repeated their defensive performance of the first, by picking off Socorro, three up and three down. The first, with an infield pop fly to Brooklynn Garcia at shortstop, the second at-bat, walked on balls thrown was picked off trying to steal second. And the third up hit a line-drive directly into the waiting glove of Rios, at third.
In the Tigers turn at the plate, the hits started and didn’t stop until they had upped the score to 11-0, Tigers. By the time they were done, virtually every Tiger had hit the ball. There were triples hit by pitcher Taylor Candelaria, Emily Curliss and doubles from Alex Gonzales, Arianna Alaniz, and Rios, with singles from Brooklynn Garica, Castillo, Rios and Curliss. Several Tigers strolled to first, walked on four thrown balls.
By the time the second inning was over, the fans watching knew just what these Tiger Girls could do. Then fatigue and heat started taking a toll, as the more experienced Socorro team regrouped in the third to pull within two, and tighten up the score to 11-9, Tigers.
At the bottom of the third, there were three more Tiger runs, scored off a Lilly Castaneda single, a Candelaria walk with the bases loaded and Julissa Graanillo sacrifice single. Unfortunately, it all fell apart of the Tigers in the fourth, giving up way too many unanswered runs, and ending the inning behind by seven. The fifth and final inning sealed it and in the end, it was a 31-14 loss.
Game two was in many ways a repeat performance of the first, with the Tigers jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning, but unable to hold it. The final score, 6-22 saw the game called after three innings, on a mercy rule that was as much mercy from the scorching 102-degree heat as it was from the score.
Though the starting time was moved up to 9:00 a.m. in order to avoid the worst of the heat,
Though the losses through the season were not what the Tigers had hoped for going in, they still took away plenty of positives from the season, with a firm foundation to build on going into March, when the next season starts. With no graduating seniors, and more eighth-grade and freshman Tigers on the team than juniors, now to be seniors, prospects for the 2021-22 season look bright indeed.
