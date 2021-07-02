It was Tigers on top at the end of the game played out under the lights at the city diamond in the Louis Armijo Sports Complex Saturday night. Of course, Tigers were destined to win the game either way because only Tigers were playing. Yes, it was the Lady Tigers Alumni Edition. The June 26 exhibition match pitted the Tiger’s varsity softball team, just coming off their regular season against Tiger softball stars from teams spanning several decades. In the end, it was the Tiger’s varsity winning, 18-13 in what the final inning made a tightly fought contest.
The match played under the lights of the city ballpark at the Louis Armijo Sports pitted softball smarts and experience against fresh legs and the edge a season of competitive softball gives. It was all played for fun, despite how much coaches and athletes on both sides wanted to get the win, and the year-long bragging rights that go along with it.
Though jumping off to a substantial lead, that they managed to hold throughout, the Tiger varsity team had a never quit adversary who kept things interesting as well as entertaining until the final out of the final inning.
The game ended after the agreed on five innings, with the younger Tigers on top and the Alumni Tigers making a run at it. Had it gone another inning, well, who knows? Either way, it was always going to be a Tiger victory. In the end, the smiles, laughter and cheers of all, including the fans who came to cheer on their favorites was testament to the success of the night.
After the game’s conclusion, the Tiger alumni stayed to talk with their younger counterparts, offering words of advice as well as encouragement. The varsity will be working on summer conditioning, training and drills to be ready to hit the diamonds hard when the new season starts up again in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.