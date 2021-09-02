Our Tiger soccer road warriors continued competition far from home, improving with each outing, even as they struggle to find wins. Last week the Tigers faced off on Tuesday, August 24 at East Mountain, against the Timberwolves, traveling to Albuquerque just two days later for a Thursday match taking on the OGMEC Owls, a composite team with players from Oak Grove, Menaul and Evangelical Christian, hence the name.
Coming out strong, in the East Mountain match, the Tigers had a quick pair of shots on goal, though they were handled by the Timberwolves goalkeeper. For ten minutes, Tiger defense held firm. Their hosts had several missed shots, and Tiger goalkeeper Jesus Rios deftly blocked several more. Finally, the more experienced East Mountain team took control with crisp passing and repeated shots. At the half, the Tigers had fallen behind, 0-5.
Regrouping in the second half, the Tigers came out pressing hard. Tiger midfielder and forward Daniel Garcia took a hard hit while attempting a shot, tripped in the box, giving the Tigers a penalty shot, which teammate Rodrigo Reyes drove into the back of the East Mountain net, putting the Tigers on the scoreboard. Despite putting up a spirited defense, the Tigers had to accept a 1-10 loss.
With just one day off before the Thursday match against the Owls, the Tigers came out sluggish and the home team controlled the action, putting the Tiger in a 0-8 hole at the half.
In the second half however, the Tigers were determined, refusing to give up and made adjustments. Both teams battled through the first two minutes without being able to penetrate the other’s defenses. That was when Rodrigo Reyes launched bullet that sent the ball straight through the defense, into the back of the net. Tigers score!
The other high point for our Tigers was a beautiful bit of teamwork. Garcia, driving hard toward the goal, drew the defense to himself. Making a perfect pass, a streaking Ethan Kalminson controlled it, and then shot it passed the goalkeeper, burying it in the net for another Tiger goal. Though the final score was 2-12, the Tigers are showing growth with ever tighter teamwork with each outing.
Next up, the Tigers are finally at home, in Tiger Stadium on Tuesday, September 7 when they will host 4A Silver High’s JV squad.
