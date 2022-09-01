Tiger Soccer

The Tiger soccer team is forcing people to stand up and take notice. Now nearly a third of the way through the season, they are holding a 4-2 record overall and have a week to practice, rest and heal up before heading to their final tournament of the season, at Rehoboth September 9-10. After that, it will be almost exclusively District 3/4, 1A-3A matches where district championships and possible inclusion in the State Championship playoffs are at stake. District alignment is a little different in soccer and our Co-ed soccer team competes against either boys’ teams or other co-ed soccer teams. Currently the Tigers are sitting at the top of the district standings. Though there are still a lot of matches to compete in, the Tigers are ranked number seven statewide, of 19 A to 3A teams.

The Tigers were at the Oak Grove Classical Academy Tournament August 26-27 where they competed in three games, returning home 2-1 for the weekend and carrying home the third place at the tournament.

