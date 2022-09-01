The Tiger soccer team is forcing people to stand up and take notice. Now nearly a third of the way through the season, they are holding a 4-2 record overall and have a week to practice, rest and heal up before heading to their final tournament of the season, at Rehoboth September 9-10. After that, it will be almost exclusively District 3/4, 1A-3A matches where district championships and possible inclusion in the State Championship playoffs are at stake. District alignment is a little different in soccer and our Co-ed soccer team competes against either boys’ teams or other co-ed soccer teams. Currently the Tigers are sitting at the top of the district standings. Though there are still a lot of matches to compete in, the Tigers are ranked number seven statewide, of 19 A to 3A teams.
The Tigers were at the Oak Grove Classical Academy Tournament August 26-27 where they competed in three games, returning home 2-1 for the weekend and carrying home the third place at the tournament.
First up for the Tigers on Friday afternoon was taking on the Cleveland High Storm. Though the Tigers were not up against the 5A school’s varsity squad, the contest was a hard fought one, against a team that beat the Tigers last season 3-2, our team was out for some paybacks.
The Tigers came out strong, immediately going on the attack and scoring in the first minutes of the match on a through ball put forward by Miguel Guaderrama to Ethan Kalminson who drove the ball into the net. The Tigers kept the pressure on high with several shots just taken. At about ten minutes in, Tiger forward Jussy Muzamhindo intercepted a pass, dribbled through the Storm defense and squeezed the ball by the goalkeeper for a 2-0 Tiger’s lead.
The Tigers kept possession on the Storm half of the field. The pressure on the Storm began to take a toll. About halfway through the first half, the Tiger’s Miguel Guaderrama sent a cross in from the left side that Martin Garcia’s put into the back of the net for another Tiger goal. Moments later, Ethan Kalminson repaid Miguel Guaderrama with a pass that he got by the goalie for a 4-0 Tiger lead.
Under intene Tiger pressure a foul committed by the Storm gave the Tigers a penalty kick that Baruc Palacios calmly put in for a 5-0 lead at the half.
Though getting several shots on goal in the second half, Tiger goalkeeper Joaquin Guaderrama was able to stop everything. With another goal shot in by Muzamhinbo, the score was up to 6-0. Not quite finished. just before the final whistle, Iris Castaneda got her foot on the ball and sent it into the back of the net for the final goal and a decisive 7-0 Tiger victory.
On Saturday, the Tiger’s game two of the tournament faced them off against Tierra Encantada Charter School, who last year beat the Tigers 5-0. In the Tigers fifth game in just nine days, fatigue began to show, and their opponents held a 5-0 lead at the half. Tigers never give up however, and in a corner kick from Miguel Guaderrama, Rodrigo Reyes put his head on it, delivering it in for a Tiger’s goal.
Tiger defense then held until the last few minutes. The Tiger’s Pedro Reyes was able to dribble through defenders and drive the ball in like a laser, from about 35 yards out, giving the Tigers their final goal of the game. In the end, they had to wear a 7-2 loss for the match, setting up their final game of the tournament.
The final matchup was against Santa Fe’s Academy for Technology and the Classics (ATC), also 1-1 in the tournament.
On a hot muggy afternoon, the Tigers had tired legs and sore muscles and rested several starters in the first half. The Tigers bench is deep though and they were ready for the challenge.
ATC took control of possession early. Crisp on target passing allowed them to score in the opening minutes. The Tigers were called by their coaches to dig deep and dig deep they did. Their defense stepped up and held off ATC at bay. After just a few minutes more, the match was even in possessions and shot attempts between the two teams. At the 30-minute mark, Rodrigo Reyes dribbled through the ATC defense and put a shot into goal from the top of the 18-yard box to even the score at 1-1 where it stayed going into half.
After halftime, the Tiger starters came out on fire. The Tigers began to control the game. Possession was held by the Tigers and shot opportunities were coming more frequently. The Tiger bench came alive, cheering for their team with the roar of Tigers, helping change the momentum of the game. Four minutes into the second half, Pedro Reyes put forward a perfect ball that Rodrigo Reyes put in goal for a 2-1 Tiger lead. Tough Tiger defense allowed only a single shot on goal by ATC. Then halfway into the second half, Rodrigo Reyes put the ball right at the feet of Muzamhindo who then put it in for a 3-1 lead. ATC was able to score once more, but their fate was sealed. The Tigers added another goal off the foot of Muzamhindo for a final score of 4-2 Tigers, securing third place at the tournament fot the Tigers.
