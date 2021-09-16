The Hot Springs Tiger’s soccer team travelled to Bernalillo, on Monday, September 13th to take on the Questa Wildcats. The game was played at a neutral site to reduce travel time for both teams. The Tiger soccer team is a co-ed team, as is the Questa team. Questa took the kick-off and advanced into the Tigers half of the field, but our defense was stifling, especially in the first half, where we only allowed the Wildcats two shots in the entire half and maintained possession for the majority of the period, keeping the ball on Questa’s side of the field.
While the Tigers had possession and field position, the Wildcats defense was tenacious. This made things difficult for the Tigers, but after only 5 minutes, Rodrigo Reyes was able to put the ball in the back of the net from outside the penalty box for the Tigers first score. Pedro Reyes added another about halfway through the first half to make the score 2-0, Tigers.
Despite the Tigers getting many shots off, Questa held tough, making things difficult for the Tigers. With 5 minutes left in the half, Daniel Garcia dribbled through the Wildcat defense, beating the goalie, for a 3-0 Tiger lead.
The second half was much the same. The Wildcats were able to get some offense going, penetrating the Tiger defense. Their attacks were narrowly saved by Tiger goalkeeper, Jesus Rios. One Wildcat striker was able to get around our goalkeeper, but Pedro Reyes made it back on defense in time to thwart an open goal look and keep the clean sheet going for Jesus.
The Tigers settled down, playing much like the first half, taking many shots and keeping possession. Baruc Palacios and Rodrigo Reyes added two goals 10 minutes into the second half giving the Tigers a 5-0 lead.
With about 8 minutes left, Rodrigo Reyes added his third goal of the day, to make the score 6-0 and accomplishing a first for Tiger soccer. He scored a hat-trick, which in soccer is scoring 3 goals in one game.
It was a great feeling getting our first win and the team relished it. Confidence is building and you can feel the team cohesion growing with it. Now to take this win and build for the next one. Next up Questa Wildcats in Bernalillo on Saturday.
