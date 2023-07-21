All our Tigers who compete in the fall season are at work. Not the least is Tiger soccer, our co-ed Tiger team who have been out in the heat doing field work for several weeks now, utilizing the Diamonds of Tiger Fields. Out on the flat, artificial turf, that otherwise would remain silent and unused until baseball and softball start up fieldwork, athletes from the Soccer team are running drills, working on conditioning and practicing for both offense and defense to be ready to continue the progress that they have made in every season since they were formed, in the 2019 season, with their first matches as an official, NMAA recognized team in the 2020 season.
With Tiger Soccer coaches Rene Guaderrama and Ben Kalminson putting them through their paces, between 12 and 15 Tigers have been turning out, regardless of weather and working hard in their push to become one of the elite teams of Tiger sports, after already gaining respect across high school soccer statewide, after improving each year. In their first year competing officially, they struggled, learned and worked but could not find a win. In year two, Tiger Soccer improved to win three matches and by last year, their third year competing, they put together a 7-10 season and scored their first two district wins as well. This year the goal is higher. These Tigers are dedicated to making it happen.
