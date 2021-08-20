In a rain-soaked season opener, Tiger soccer traveled to Silver City, Saturday August 14, for the Silver Fighting Colts Invitational Soccer Tournament. In the round-robin, the Tigers first faced the 5A Deming Wildcats boys’ team at 11:00 a.m. As a co-ed team, the Tigers must compete against other co-ed, or boys’ teams.
The day of rain turned the field into a swamp, but the teams went out to compete anyway, even as the rain continued to fall. Tigers are always up for a challenge.
Despite a few pre-game jitters, the excitement of kick-off was felt by all. The elite Deming team pressed the Tiger defense, which held strong through the first seven minutes. The Tigers had a few early offensive opportunities, with Miguel Guaderrama and Rodrigo Reyes getting good shots on goal, though both were blocked. Eight minutes in Deming finally scored.
Though able to penetrate Deming’s defense, the Tigers were unable to get shots on goal. Though many of Deming’s shots were blocked by Tiger goalkeeper Joaquin Guaderrama, their size advantage over the Tigers was evident as the half wore on. Again, the Tiger’ defense held until 12 minutes in, when Deming scored again, and it became evident that their size and skill advantage would be too much to overcome.
Working in the rain drenched mud made stable footing a challenge. While everyone was having difficulty, it was especially hard for our goalkeeper when trying to dig in or diving to block shots. Despite this, Guaderrama managed some incredible saves.
As the rain came down even heavier, Deming expanded their lead to 13, and at halftime the game was ended, at 13-0. Though a decisive loss for the Tigers, they came away having learned valuable lessons that they took into their second game, against Silver City.
Game two, at 1:00 p.m. against Silver’s Fighting Colts the Tigers came in with determination in their eyes. Eye of the Tiger. With the opening kickoff the rain started up again and there was standing water all over the field. This sometimes caused the ball to stop dead in its tracks and the athletes struggling to stop and just stay on their feet.
Silver got two shots on goal, one bouncing off the goal frame, the other saved by our goalkeeper. The Tigers got a couple early shots off, one missing just over the cross bar, the other into the hands of their goalkeeper. Only after 15 minutes, Silver was able to get onto the scoreboard with a cross off a corner kick into the goal.
Just two minutes and another Silver goal later Mother Nature must have gotten angry and the rain started coming down so hard you could barely see. With no lightning, just buckets and buckets of rain, the game went on. Everyone was soaked to the bone and trying to navigate the ponds forming on the field and play through the downpour.
At the 20-minute mark came a 45-minute lightning delayed.
Up to this point the Tigers defense was holding up well, and the offense was creating scoring opportunities. A determined Tiger team came out of the delay, difficult as it was for the soaked and freezing team, exhausted from one and a half games played already.
It went back and forth, though it wasn’t until the 35-minute mark that Silver was able to score again, adding two more goals to make it 0-4 at the halftime.
Then the Tigers dug deep. Five minutes into the second half, Pedro Reyes sent a free kick, taken just outside the 18-yard box, over the goalkeeper and into the top corner of the goal for the Tigers first score of the season. It was a thing of beauty! This got the Tigers pumped up and they settled back into the game with good defense and several additional scoring opportunities.
Though Silver added two more goals, the Tigers scored again on a free kick when Rodrigo Reyes put the ball just out of reach of the goalkeeper. An energized Tiger team were competing with a bit more pep in their step. Tiger Heart was on full display. However, field conditions, rain and cold, and the fact that this was their second game of the day proved to be too much for this young team of Tigers. Muscles began to cramp and sheer exhaustion was taking over. In the end the Tigers were handed another loss by a count of 11-2 with the game going the full 80 minutes.
They played until the final whistle in nasty conditions against larger, more experienced teams, and they never backed down or gave up. Even when they were exhausted and fighting to keep from cramping up, they gave their all. After only five practices with the full team together, against large, experienced teams, and our team being very young (no seniors, two juniors, 12 underclassmen and three eighth graders), this tournament showed that we have heart, grit, and a desire to compete to the very end. I couldn’t be prouder of this young Tiger soccer team!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.