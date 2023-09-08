The Tiger’s co-ed soccer team hosted their season’s home opener Tuesday, August 29 taking on the Silver City High School Fighting Colts. It was the second time the Tigers faced the Colts this season, the first being a 3-2 loss in the opening weekend tournament, in Silver City. The Tigers had revenge on their minds as the Colts came to town.
The game began with the teams very evenly matched and going back and forth, each team having several opportunities on goal, but neither able to score. About 25 minutes into the first half the Colts fired a close-range shot, blocked by Tiger goalkeeper Joaquin Guaderrama. He was able to dive and parry the ball away, but another Colts attacker was ready and put the rebound into the back of the net from a very sharp angle.
The Tigers came back determined, with several opportunities on goal but were unable to get anything to go in. At half time the Colts held onto a 1-0 lead.
The second half was more of the same, both teams had opportunities to score, but good goalkeeping and some unfortunate bounces kept the ball from going into goal. With only a few minutes left in the game a couple of mental mistakes and lack of focus on the Tigers part allowed the Colts to take advantage and score two goals and they were able to hold onto a 3-0 score to end the game.
•On Saturday, September 2, the Tigers traveled to Albuquerque to host an afternoon “home game” against Gallup’s Rehoboth Lynx, at a neutral site located at Oak Grove’s Mission Field.
As the game kicked off, the Lynx came out determined, but the Tigers matched that determination and held their own for most of the first half. Though in the defensive for much of the half, the Tigers defense was solid. They also got into the Lynx defensive end to fire off a few shots but were unable to get anything past their goalkeeper.
The Lynx constant pressure and attack enabled them to get four goals by halftime, taking a 4-0 lead.
Coming out of halftime, the Tigers were again on the defensive as the Lynx pressure intensified. September is supposed to cool down as fall is right around the corner, but nobody seemed to let Mother Nature know. The temperature was hovering in the low 90’s with high humidity.
With the constant pressure the Tigers began to fade with tired legs and getting beat to the ball. Because of the heat the referees allowed a water break at the 20-minute mark of the halves. By the second half water break, the Lynx had added 5 more goals for a 9-0 lead. Things looked bleak, but the Tigers were not about to give up.
Coming out after the water break, the Tigers looked like a team on a mission. Working together on the attack, they began putting together more passes. The final 20 minutes saw the Tigers attacking for the majority of the time, putting shot after shot on goal. They must have taken over 10 shots that glanced off the post, flew just over the bar, or were stopped by the Lynx goalkeeper. It was an amazing rally for a Tiger team that looked to be wiped out before the water break. However, despite all the shots and opportunities, no ball made its way into the goal. The Tigers ended the game strong and never gave up in this tough 9-0 loss.
After the game, the Tigers attended the New Mexico United professional soccer game against the Charleston Battery where the team was able to be on the pitch to watch NM United warm-up. After the game they got to meet many of the NM United players, get autographs, and take pictures. The Tigers were also invited onto the pitch to get a picture of the team in the goal on the field! This was a great experience for the team and gave them an opportunity to experience high level soccer in their home state!
Next up the Tigers travel to Gallup for the Rehoboth Christian Boys Soccer tournament. First up will be the St. Michael’s Cardinals from St. Michael, Arizona on Thursday September 14 at 1:30 p.m.
