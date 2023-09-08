Soccer

TIGERS AT THE MAJORS - Tiger Soccer met and took pictures with the New Mexico United professional soccer team’s athletes. The Tigers went to see a pro-league match in Albuquerque after their own Saturday afternoon competition which they played against Rehoboth.  

The Tiger’s co-ed soccer team hosted their season’s home opener Tuesday, August 29 taking on the Silver City High School Fighting Colts. It was the second time the Tigers faced the Colts this season, the first being a 3-2 loss in the opening weekend tournament, in Silver City. The Tigers had revenge on their minds as the Colts came to town. 

The game began with the teams very evenly matched and going back and forth, each team having several opportunities on goal, but neither able to score. About 25 minutes into the first half the Colts fired a close-range shot, blocked by Tiger goalkeeper Joaquin Guaderrama. He was able to dive and parry the ball away, but another Colts attacker was ready and put the rebound into the back of the net from a very sharp angle. 

