GAME 1: Tigers V Deming Wildcats

The Hot Springs Tiger co-ed soccer team kicked off their 2023-2024 season with a round robin style tournament hosted by the Silver City High School Colts, Saturday August 19. This year’s edition of Tiger Soccer features ten new faces, or half the team. Though a young team, they are eager and ready to show what they can do. The first at Silver was against the Deming Wildcats; though up to the challenge it was a tall order for a young, inexperienced team. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.