GAME 1: Tigers V Deming Wildcats
The Hot Springs Tiger co-ed soccer team kicked off their 2023-2024 season with a round robin style tournament hosted by the Silver City High School Colts, Saturday August 19. This year’s edition of Tiger Soccer features ten new faces, or half the team. Though a young team, they are eager and ready to show what they can do. The first at Silver was against the Deming Wildcats; though up to the challenge it was a tall order for a young, inexperienced team.
The game started with both teams getting a feel for each other and working out kinks. It took 15 minutes for the Wildcats to get something going against the Tiger defenders, with a goal that got their team going. The Tiger defense buckled down and kept the Wildcats at bay for another 15 minutes, when the Wildcats struck again, then adding a third goal just before halftime.
In the second half the Tigers were defending well against a relentless attack by the Wildcats. The Tigers began to get into the flow of the game, worked out some of the first game jitters and started getting some offense going. Despite several opportunities in the second half for the Tigers to get on the board, the Wildcats goalie was able to block everything that came his way.
The Wildcats continued their pressure throughout the second half, adding four more goals by the final whistle taking away a 7-0 victory. This could have been a much worse loss if not for the valiant goalkeeping efforts of junior Joaquin Guaderrama who tallied 10 saves in the match.
Game 2: Tigers V Silver City Colts
With just a 20-minute break after their first game, at 5 p.m., the Tigers took on the hometown Silver City Colts for game two of the round robin tournament. No rest for the weary! With no time to fully digest the previous game against the Wildcats, the Tigers lined up to take on the Colts. The game plan was clear. Despite weary legs and tired lungs, this young Tiger team was eager for the challenge, with plenty of energy and chatter before kickoff.
This all seemed to go away once the ball began rolling and the Tigers got down to business. The Tigers found their second wind early and played with great tenacity against the fresher Colts holding them out of the scoring area in a very evenly matched game. The Colts were able to get on the board midway through the first half, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of the Tigers. They came back and fought their way into the Colts defensive end and before the half, freshman Martin Garcia put a ball past the Colts goalkeeper to even the score at 1-1 going into the half. After nursing sore muscles, bumps, bruises, and blisters at the half, the Tigers came out in the second half tired, but determined to try and get the win. Again, the second half was very evenly matched with both teams getting their opportunities. Both goalkeepers were getting a workout, but about midway through the second half the Colts were able to get a ball into the net to take a 2-1 lead. Again, the Tigers dug deep and came out inspired from the kickoff. Just a couple of minutes later Martin Garcia was again able to get a ball past the Colts goalkeeper to tie the game up at 2-2. The back and forth continued through the second half, but the tired legs and lungs got the better of the Tigers and the Colts were able to get a third goal with a shot that bounced off the post and in just before the end of the second half, securing This a 3-2 Silver City victory.
The Tigers put in some good work on Saturday. Now they prepare for another tournament that starts Friday August 25, 2023, at the Oak Grove Classical Academy Tournament. Their first game against Pojoaque Elks kicks off at 1 p.m. The second game, against district foe Socorro Warriors will be at 5 p.m. The third game of the tournament will be played on Saturday with time and opponent to be determined. While this team is young, they are eager, determined and ready to compete.
(0) comments
