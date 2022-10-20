SOCCER SENIORS - Tiger soccer honored its seniors at their final home match of the season, and for these seniors, the last one in Tiger uniforms. Before the opening kick, they and their parents were called onto the pitch to be recognized with flowers, and their personal banner, with photos. Tiger Soccer bids a reluctant farewell to the three seniors shown here, left to right, Jussy Muzamhindo, Miguel Guaderrama and Nathaniel Reddell.
Tiger Soccer Honors Its Seniors
Jim Shiley
Reporter
I also work extensively with the student support group, We Are Tigers
