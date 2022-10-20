SOCCER SENIORS - Tiger soccer honored its seniors at their final home match of the season, and for these seniors, the last one in Tiger uniforms. Before the opening kick, they and their parents were called onto the pitch to be recognized with flowers, and their personal banner, with photos. Tiger Soccer bids a reluctant farewell to the three seniors shown here, left to right, Jussy Muzamhindo, Miguel Guaderrama and Nathaniel Reddell. 

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.