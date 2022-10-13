The Tiger’s soccer team hosted the Socorro Warriors at Tiger Stadium on a rainy Saturday afternoon for round two of meetings between these two district opponents, earning a 5-2 Tiger victory. In their first meeting of district play against the Warriors, the Tigers also prevailed, 4-2.
Conditions in the stadium on Saturday were wet, with the field quite soggy. Fortunately, the rain stopped right before the game, but conditions still made for a slick and difficult time with ball control.
Both teams started out getting a feel for the pitch with many athletes on both teams struggling to keep their feet. There was plenty of back and forth between the two teams with neither team able to mount a sustained attack due to conditions on the field.
Finally, 23 minutes into the first half, the Warrior goalkeeper was able to block a Tiger shot on goal and Miguel Guaderrama got a foot on the rebound, putting the ball into the back of the net and putting the Tigers on the scoreboard, 1-0. There were a few more opportunities to score but that score held until halftime.
The Tigers did a decent job of keeping Socorro at bay in the first half, allowing only five shots in total from the visitors.
The Tigers opened the second half very flat and were kept in the defensive end for the first 10 minutes. Seven minutes in, the Warriors were awarded a free kick just outside the penalty area and made the most of it. A great shot just over both the defensive wall and goalkeeper evened the score at 1-1. Then just a minute later, the Warriors worked the ball up the sideline and got a pass into the center to a waiting striker who slipped the ball past the goalie for a second time, putting Socorro in the lead, 2-1.
The Warriors had changed the momentum while the Tigers were a bit shocked at the fast turn of events, but it was just the wakeup call they needed. In just a few minutes, the Tigers turned up the pressure and got their attack going. On a ball that was centered, Miguel Guaderrama again was able to control the ball just outside the penalty area and put a shot that just beat the Warrior goalkeeper, knotting up the score, 2-2.
Tigers kept up the pressure and midway through the second half Rodrigo Reyes fired a rocket from about 25 yards out that went right through the goalkeeper’s legs and the Tigers took the lead again, 3-2.
At this point the Tigers were in control of the game keeping most of the possession. With about 10 minutes left, the Tigers won a corner kick which Ethan Kalminson put across and into the net off a Warrior defender and it was Tigers up by two, 4-2.
Finally, in the last 5 minutes of the game, Jussy Muzamhindo was able to put a ball into goal when the goalkeeper lost control of the ball in front of the net giving the Tigers a 5-2 advantage that would hold until the end of the game.
Next up are the NMMI Colts on Saturday October 15 at 2:00 p.m. in the Tigers final home game of the season, in Tiger Stadium. It will also be Parent Day and Senior Day at which the three Tiger seniors will be recognized. Ceremonies starting about 30 minutes before kickoff, at about 1:30 p.m.
The Tigers finish the regular season on the road on October 18 at Hatch. The Tuesday afternoon match begins at 4:00 p.m. and the team hopes plenty of fans will make the trip south to cheer them on in this season finale.
