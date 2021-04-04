The Tiger soccer team, intrepid road warriors through almost their entire season, returned home in the final week for a back to back home stand as their only matches on the home turf of Tiger Stadium. The Tigers welcomed NMMI on Wednesday, March 31 and Socorro a day later for their season finale. Both were rematches with district opponents they faced earlier in the season.
Though the Tigers were stymied in their hunt for a win this season, the co-ed team was faced with the daunting task of a Saturday double-header earlier in the season, with two matches played out at Socorro, in the Morning taking on Hatch Valley, and then facing the home team in the afternoon.
The Tigers field one of the only co-ed teams in the district and area, with a small, young roster. Going 7-0 in the season, the team was spirited, competing determined to use the season to grow both in skills and teamwork and are already planning work to prepare for next season, which should see the Tigers competing in their more typical fall season.
While the team's 17-0 loss in the finale to a veteran Socorro team that went 8-1 for the season to dominate the district, the Tigers still showed flashes of the potential they are intent on tapping into next season, as these pictures show.
A season wrap-up will appear in Friday's print edition of the Sierra County Sentinel.
