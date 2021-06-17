This was a benchmark year for your Hot Springs High School Tiger’s co-ed varsity soccer team. In its first district season, the team’s 15 student athletes, grades 8-12 played with passion, determination and perseverance. Last week the team celebrated and recognized the athletes with an awards banquet. We proudly present the 2020-21 soccer awards as follows: 

Offensive Improvement: Miguel Guaderrama                                    Defensive Improvement: Victor Munoz                                                    Most Improved Player: Cayden Tisdale                                                    Most Versatile Player: Andres Guaderrama                                               Most Improved Goalkeeper: Isaac Munoz                                               Rock Solid Striker/Golden Boot: Baruc Palacios                                       Rock Solid Midfielder: Carlos Reyes.                                                      Rock Solid Defender: Mayra Reyes                                                         Rock Solid Goalkeeper: Joel Trevizo                                                     Never Back Down Attitude: Rocio Reyes                                                 Most Dependable: Daniel Garcia and Ethan Kalminson                           Rising Leader: Iris Casteneda                                                                Rising Star: Odessa LaFont                                                            Marathon Miler: Ethan Kalminson                                                     Wounded Warrior: Victor Munoz                                                  Transitional Player Award (Goalie to Field): Ruben Garcia

In the season’s Skills Competition, an annual team event begun in the team’s inaugural 2019-20 season, a timed competition that tests the Tiger athletes skills, the winners included:

Figure 8 Dribble and Turn was a tie: Carlos Reyes and Daniel Garcia.

5x5 Changing Directions: Daniel Garcia.

Passing: Carlos Reyes, at a close second in a tie: Ethan Kalminson and Odessa LaFont.

Shots on Goal Series: Iris Casteneda, with Dessa LaFont a close second. 

Receiving and Passing Circuit: Iris Casteneda, with Mayra Reyes and Carlos Reyes a close second. 

“T” Course Dribble: Ethan Kalminson 15:42 seconds, with a close second from Joel Trevizo, 15:78 seconds.

Also recognized were Mayra Reyes and Rene Andres Guaderrama, both graduating seniors, who were named All-District First Team. 

The coaches appreciate NMAA, the district, referees, and each individual who contributed to make this season possible. 

Students grades 8-12 interested in playing in Fall 2021 are encouraged to contact a coach soon as summer conditioning and opportunities are being scheduled - don’t miss out! Call: Coach Amy Claesson (575)740-1501, Coach Rene Guaderrama (575)740-4335, Assistant Coach Ben Kalminson (575)-649-1422, or the inquire at the HSHS office.

