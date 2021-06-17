This was a benchmark year for your Hot Springs High School Tiger’s co-ed varsity soccer team. In its first district season, the team’s 15 student athletes, grades 8-12 played with passion, determination and perseverance. Last week the team celebrated and recognized the athletes with an awards banquet. We proudly present the 2020-21 soccer awards as follows:
Offensive Improvement: Miguel Guaderrama Defensive Improvement: Victor Munoz Most Improved Player: Cayden Tisdale Most Versatile Player: Andres Guaderrama Most Improved Goalkeeper: Isaac Munoz Rock Solid Striker/Golden Boot: Baruc Palacios Rock Solid Midfielder: Carlos Reyes. Rock Solid Defender: Mayra Reyes Rock Solid Goalkeeper: Joel Trevizo Never Back Down Attitude: Rocio Reyes Most Dependable: Daniel Garcia and Ethan Kalminson Rising Leader: Iris Casteneda Rising Star: Odessa LaFont Marathon Miler: Ethan Kalminson Wounded Warrior: Victor Munoz Transitional Player Award (Goalie to Field): Ruben Garcia
In the season’s Skills Competition, an annual team event begun in the team’s inaugural 2019-20 season, a timed competition that tests the Tiger athletes skills, the winners included:
Figure 8 Dribble and Turn was a tie: Carlos Reyes and Daniel Garcia.
5x5 Changing Directions: Daniel Garcia.
Passing: Carlos Reyes, at a close second in a tie: Ethan Kalminson and Odessa LaFont.
Shots on Goal Series: Iris Casteneda, with Dessa LaFont a close second.
Receiving and Passing Circuit: Iris Casteneda, with Mayra Reyes and Carlos Reyes a close second.
“T” Course Dribble: Ethan Kalminson 15:42 seconds, with a close second from Joel Trevizo, 15:78 seconds.
Also recognized were Mayra Reyes and Rene Andres Guaderrama, both graduating seniors, who were named All-District First Team.
The coaches appreciate NMAA, the district, referees, and each individual who contributed to make this season possible.
Students grades 8-12 interested in playing in Fall 2021 are encouraged to contact a coach soon as summer conditioning and opportunities are being scheduled - don’t miss out! Call: Coach Amy Claesson (575)740-1501, Coach Rene Guaderrama (575)740-4335, Assistant Coach Ben Kalminson (575)-649-1422, or the inquire at the HSHS office.
