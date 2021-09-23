Tiger Soccer ended their drought in wins in spectacular fashion, completing the sweep against the Questa Wildcats with a decisive 6-0 win at neutral Bernalillo High School on Saturday, September 18. With four days to prepare and adjust after their first meeting, it was the Tigers who made best use of their time and repeated the win with the same 6-0 score as in their first outing.
In the Saturday match, Questa II, both defenses began slowly on offense, each maintaining possession about equally, battling for control mostly in the middle third of the pitch. As they got more comfortable, the Tigers got shots off, but they were handled at the Questa goal, and neither team scored in the entire first half.
As the second half began, the Tigers were able to maintain possession, getting shots off, although none found the back of the net.
Seven minutes into the second half, it was the Tiger’s midfielder forward Daniel Garcia who put the ball in the net, for his first of two goals in the match, putting the Tigers on the scoreboard.
The Tigers loosened up after Garcia’s goal, playing more relaxed and with greater confidence, and the goals just kept coming. Over the next 25 minutes the Tigers put up several shots with goals being scored by Rodrigo Reyes, Pedro Reyes, Miguel Guaderrama, and Iris Castaneda who took a rebound from a Wildcat goalkeeper block and put in in for the goal.
On one trip into the penalty box when a Tiger was tripped the penalty kick but hit the post and rebounded just wide of its mark. In the final minutes, Daniel Garcia added the final goal, sealing a sweet Tiger victory. Tiger goalkeeper Jesus Rios preserved a flawless match against a determined Questa team.
•On September 21 the Tigers faced top ranked and undefeated Oak Grove at Tiger Stadium. Though dropping this one, 10-2, the Tigers held the Owls scoreless through over 30 minutes of the second half, which began with the score sitting at 7-2. Midway through the first half, it was Ethan Kalminson driving the ball through the defenders and into the net. This was followed several minutes later when Joaquin Guaderrama, awarded a penalty kick on a foul, found the seam in the Owl line and put it in for the score.
In the second half faltering from fatigue, the Tigers gave up three final quick goals against an elite team. That the Tigers ran with an elite team, after two wins last week shows the progress this young team of Tigers is making. They can put their lessons to the test as this issue comes out, with a two-day tournament at Oak Grove where they will compete in three matches. Their next outing will be a road trip to take on Hatch Valley, October 5, for a 5:00 p.m. match.Soccer
