The Hot Springs Tiger soccer team is entering its third season as practice begins. In many ways it’s a first full regular season. With its inaugural 2019 year spent competing outside of the district, as start-up teams often must, before becoming fully vetted teams in school sports. Their second year’s competition took place with a pandemic decimated schedule and line-up.
Now, the Tiger’s soccer team is working hard and ready to take it to the next level as they come into their own. With a full schedule of 17 matches, including two tournaments where they will face at least two different opponents, the Tigers are eagerly looking forward to the competition and building a team that will make its mark, both in district, and in the annals of Tiger sports lore.
Tiger soccer is where speed, agility, and field tactic and intelligence come to the fore. This co-ed team of Tigers is still recruiting to build numbers and are taking student-athletes from grades 8-12.
The team has been working together, running practices that begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Tiger’s baseball diamond, across the road from the high school. Several of their number were working it at team and individual skills camps, as well as their own daily personal strength and stamina training regimens.
They are ready to launch out the gate running when their season begins, on the road at the Silver City Tourney, Saturday, August 14 (time to be announced). The Tigers remain on the road through their first four outings before their September 4 home opener at Tiger Stadium when they face Questa for a Saturday afternoon match. Fans will be happy to know their schedule is far better this year than last, little surprise. Last season, the Tigers were on the road until the final two matches of the year. This year, there are six home matches, and they will close the year at home, taking on Socorro.
All those interested in joining this team of Tigers should come to the next practice, or contact one on of the coaches, Rene Guaderrama: 575-740-4335; Coach Amy Claesson: 575-740-1501 or Coach Ben Kalminson: 575-640-1422. Enthusiasm and a willingness to work are the main requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.