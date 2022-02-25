Sandra Rios, holding the rank of Cadet Lieutenant Colonel in Tiger Battalion, JROTC and a Hot Springs High School (HSHS) senior and sponsored by the G.T. Evans American Legion Post 44 in Elephant Butte earned the highest score in the Sporter division for the State of New Mexico. In doing this, Sandra was named the State Champion in the American Legion Shooting Sports National Postal Tournament.
The postal shooting tournament is held annually, sponsored by the American Legion. As a postal tournament it allows entrants from across the state and nation to compete against one another when in-person, or shoulder to shoulder matches might be difficult or impossible for many to attend and compete in.
Sandra, a member of the Tiger Battalion shooting team has been an elite shooter for several years, holding a second-place title and having competed for the state title before. In addition to competitive shooting and taking a leading role in countless JROTC activities, Sandra has been a core member of the Tiger softball team throughout her high school career. She also is a member of the Tiger cross country team.
The Tiger battalion uses the old weight room at HSHS for shooting practice. In both competition and practice, the JROTC uses high powered air rifles, standard for the nationwide competitions and events. Shooters in practice and in competition where special “shooting suits” for safety. Team shooting is an expensive proposition for the Hot Springs JROTC, rifles, suits and other needed supplies and equipment strain their resources and they are always on the lookout for those willing to donate or otherwise help with their essential activities. Being a very service-oriented group, the Tiger Battalion performs thousands of hours of community service every year.
Our congratulations to Lieutenant Colonel (Cadet) Sandra Rios on her achievement.
