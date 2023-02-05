It's District basketball. The intensity goes up many times now that district games have started. Each one is a battle and each one, more intense than the one before. For those teams determined enough and skilled enough to get to the State Playoff, the intensity goes up from there many, many more times.
Against Hatch on Friday the bodies were flying. Regular season record up to that point is out the window. Who wants it the most is the deciding factor.
On Friday we were treated to not one, but FOUR Tiger victories. The first game finished, the Boys' Tiger JV got the win, 50-27. A few minutes later, down in Hatch, competing on their opponents court, the Tiger Girls JV wrestled the win away from their hosts, 44-25.
After about an hour and a half, the Tiger's Boys Varsity dominated in the Den, taking a powerful 60-21 win. Then, minutes after that, again down in Hatch the Tiger Girls Varsity dismantled the Hatch Bears and came home carrying an overwhelming 47-4 victory.
It was a GREAT day to be a Tiger!
