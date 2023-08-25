Friday in Tiger Stadium a new attraction was featured as the Tiger’s entered the field for their August 18 home opener. The school’s iconic Tiger created as a giant inflatable mascot tunnel for teams to run through in making their entrance was at the edge of the field. After a yearlong effort, spearheaded by the student support group, We Are Tigers, the community embraced the idea and rallied to the cause, donating enough money to make this possible.
Having a mascot tunnel for our Tiger teams has long been talk about. Last year, early in the football season, an opposing team came to Tiger Stadium and set up their own mascot tunnel for their team to enter the field through. It was then that the challenge was accepted with the vow of “Never Again.” Never again should any team come to the Tiger Stadium and try to upstage any Tiger team in this way. From there, the challenge was put to the community and the community rose to meet it.
