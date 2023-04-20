It was a beautiful day for golf when 42 athletes from eight teams teed off at Sierra del Rio Golf Course, for the tournament hosted by the Hot Springs Tigers. Through 18 holes of golf and a wonderful day of competition and sportsmanship, each player’s skill, knowledge of golf, and competitive ability were pitted against one another.
In the end, it was a great day for the seven Tigers who were entered in the tournament and took up their clubs to compete. The four boys entered, Joaquin Guaderrama, Caleb Harland, Patrick Kelly and Preston Wood were able to compete as a team, with their final score being each one’s individual score added together. The three girls who teed off, Amelia Gabaldon, Hannah Hawkins and Logan Woods, needing one more for a full team, competed as individuals. Only one school of the eight sent enough girls to form a team of four, the rest all competed individually.
Remarkably, it was Tigers who turned in the best individual scores, on both sides, with Logan Woods first among all girls, shooting a 93 over the 18-hole course. Among the 31 boys competing, the Tiger’s Caleb Harland finished at number one, shooting an 82 over the course.
The Tiger boys, scored as a team, carried away the second-place trophy, with a team score of 428, finishing behind only 5A Los Lunas, who took first place at the tournament. Individually, the other Tiger boys who competed all did well, Joaquin Guaderrama shot a 104, Preston Wood a 112 and Patrick Kelly, our eighth grade Tiger, shot a 130, finishing better than eight other boys who rounded the course.
The Tiger girls, competing individually, all finished in the top ten. In addition to Logan Woods top finish, Hannah Hawkins shot a 116 for the course, and Amelia Gabaldon shot 146 over the 18-holes.
In golf, as in very few other sports, teams do not compete on the field as a unit, rather they are put into foursomes, or threesomes, alone with athletes from two or three other teams. Sportsmanship, trust, honesty and fairness are the watchwords, as each keeps score for the others. Challenges are rare, as a camaraderie within the group develops regardless of what school they go to.
With just two tournaments remaining on the Tigers schedule before the A-3A District 3 Tournament, held in Ruidoso on May 1, the Tigers are making a push to get some of their number into the State Championship Tournament, held May 8-9, at the Canyon Club at Four Hills in Albuquerque.
