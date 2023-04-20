It was a beautiful day for golf when 42 athletes from eight teams teed off at Sierra del Rio Golf Course, for the tournament hosted by the Hot Springs Tigers. Through 18 holes of golf and a wonderful day of competition and sportsmanship, each player’s skill, knowledge of golf, and competitive ability were pitted against one another. 

In the end, it was a great day for the seven Tigers who were entered in the tournament and took up their clubs to compete. The four boys entered, Joaquin Guaderrama, Caleb Harland, Patrick Kelly and Preston Wood were able to compete as a team, with their final score being each one’s individual score added together. The three girls who teed off, Amelia Gabaldon, Hannah Hawkins and Logan Woods, needing one more for a full team, competed as individuals. Only one school of the eight sent enough girls to form a team of four, the rest all competed individually. 

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.