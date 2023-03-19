Tiger Golf Full Team

TIGER GOLF - The Tiger golf team practices and often travels as one to tournaments, though they are made up of a boys squad a girls squad and includes middle school students as well. The full team gathered at the T-or-C Municipal Golf Course to pose together for a photo last week. Shown here from left to right are, Hannah Hawkins, Amelia Gabaldon, Micah Spears, Logan Woods, Chris Baca-Flint, Isaac Tate, Caleb Harland, Joaquin Guaderrama and Patrick Kelly. On the team but unavailable for the photo were Preston Wood and Ezra Talavera.

Tiger Golf is hitting the golf tournament circuit. Having competed at Alamogordo, they are headed to Las Cruces for the two day, Dona Ana Classic, Monday and Tuesday. Here's a picture of the full team. 

