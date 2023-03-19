Tiger Golf is hitting the golf tournament circuit. Having competed at Alamogordo, they are headed to Las Cruces for the two day, Dona Ana Classic, Monday and Tuesday. Here's a picture of the full team.
Tiger Golf Team
Jim Shiley
Reporter
I also work extensively with the student support group, We Are Tigers
