Tiger golf was host for a varsity tournament that brought eighth teams to join them in 18 holes of golf at the Sierra del Rio Golf Course in Elephant Butte. The March tournament has been a popular one, with more teams fitting it onto their calendar.
With 12 schools sending athletes, there were eight fielding boys’ teams. Joining the Tigers were the 5A Deming’s Wildcats, who won the tournament shooting a 335, the Silver Colts, Miyamura Patriots, Socorro Warriors, Mescalero Apache Chiefs, Los Lunas Tigers, Santa Teresa Warriors and the Chaparral Lobos. The Tigers shot a 489, just seven strokes behind Los Lunas and well ahead of Chaparral and Santa Teresa.
On the girls’ side although 21 athletes competed, only Deming, winning with a 383 score, and Miyamura fielded teams. At least four are needed to form a team. The others, like our two Tiger girls, Logan Woods and Micah Spears, competed individually. Best score for those girls competing individually was Socorro’s Ally Martinez who shot a 90. Logan Woods, for the Tigers, shot a 111, putting her fifth of those 11 competing individually.
Of those competing, only Socorro and Mescalero Apache are district foes of the Tigers. Golf divisions in the state are broken down by size, as with all sports, but have schools grouped, 5A, 4A and A-3A. Hot Springs is in District 3 along with Cliff, Cobre, Mescalero Apache, Mesilla Valley and Socorro. Hatch does not field a golf team. There are only four districts statewide for golf.
The Tigers are in the hunt to qualify for the State with a good seeding. With five more tournaments before the State Championships, including the district tournament, this year hosted by Mescalero Apache in Ruidoso, our Tigers are improving with each meet. They have been getting some competition practice on the courses, both hosting and attending JV Tourneys, that while they don’t count toward qualifying for state, provide valuable opportunity to improve.
On Monday, March 21 the Tigers hosted a JV Tourney at the T-or-C Municipal Course, where the Tiger boys came in second, once again behind Deming., while in the girls’ division, Woods, once again competing individually finished second, shooting 89.
With more participating in Tiger golf this year than have for quite a few years, in both the boys’ and the girls’ divisions, the difficult part is getting at least four boys and four girls at each, to field a full team at tournaments.
Thursday and Friday, as this issue hits the streets, the Tigers travel to Socorro to compete in the Seery Invitational. They then have a week off before spending April 4-5 at Alto Lakes and the Links, in the Leroy Gooch tournament hosted by Ruidoso High.
