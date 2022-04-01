Tiger golf put in a good showing at the two-day Seery Invitational Golf Tournament held at the New Mexico Tech golf course, March 28-29. Five Tiger boys competed as a team, with the Tiger girls represented by Logan Woods, the only one of their number who was able to attend and so individually playing the course each day. On team, the best four scores of the five Tiger boys are used to arrive at the team score.
Through the two-day competition, the Tigers improved their level of competition. In total eight schools sent teams and individual competitors to the Seery Invitational. Competing were, Rio Rancho, Socorro, St. Michael’s, Ruidoso, Santa Fe Prep, Valencia and Belen, along with the Hot Springs Tigers. On day one, the Tigers finished fifth, with a team score of 447, one stroke behind Ruidoso for fourth. Then on day two they rallied and came out even more determined on day two and came away with a strong second place finish, improving to a team score of 416. Day one was topped by Rio Rancho while Belen took top honors on day two.
Competing individually, Logan Woods showed a similar result, improving her score from 108 on day one, to a 103 on the second day of the tournament. Woods score gave her a second-place finish among the girls playing individually on both days of the tournament.
Day one, Logan Woods Shot a 108 on day one, improving to a 103 on day two. Woods was the only athlete on the Tiger golf team’s girl’s squad to compete at the Seery invitational.
The Tiger boys scoring was led by Caleb Harland who shot a 99 on both days of the tournament. On day two he was joined by Ezra Talavera in shooting 99, while Talavera shot a 120 on day one. Other Tiger boys scoring was, Joaquin Guaderrama with a 109 on day one and 107 on day two. Nick West had a 119 score on day one, improving to 111 on day two, while Preston Wood improved his 132 day one to a day two score of 115.
All in all, the Tigers showed considerable improvement over the course during the two days spent there and are already preparing for their next outing. Monday and Tuesday, March 4-5 the team heads to Ruidoso for the Leroy Gooch Invitational, played on two courses. They begin at the Alto Lakes Golf Course and on day two, they finish out at The Links.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.