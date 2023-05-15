Tiger golf sent two of its team to compete in the State Championship Tournament this year, Logan Woods from the girls’ side and Caleb Harland from the boys’. The May 8-9 tournament, at Albuquerque’s Canyon Club at Four Hills, had the best from across the state competing, some as teams and some individually. Both our Tigers qualified to compete individually.

The course is a tough one, the weather was hot, and the wind was a factor out there on the fairways. Still, the two Tigers performed well, and displayed the poise, skill and stamina through 36-holes of golf that sets them as part of the elite in the sport.

