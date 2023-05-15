Tiger golf sent two of its team to compete in the State Championship Tournament this year, Logan Woods from the girls’ side and Caleb Harland from the boys’. The May 8-9 tournament, at Albuquerque’s Canyon Club at Four Hills, had the best from across the state competing, some as teams and some individually. Both our Tigers qualified to compete individually.
The course is a tough one, the weather was hot, and the wind was a factor out there on the fairways. Still, the two Tigers performed well, and displayed the poise, skill and stamina through 36-holes of golf that sets them as part of the elite in the sport.
Both Woods and Harland shot a 97 on day one with Woods sitting comfortably in second place at the end of the day. Harland’s score placed him at 23 through the first 18 holes.
Day two was where the intensity picked up, with our Tigers up to the challenge. Here, Woods brought her score down, shooting an improved 93, giving her a 190 overall for the tournament. She didn’t miss a beat, even on some of the most difficult holes of her high school golf career. She faced the pressure and kept her position at the finish, earning the silver medal, placing number two among girls across the state.
Harland improved his score as well, battling to shoot an 88 for the course ion day two, giving him a score of 185 over the tournament and improving his final positioning, moving up to number 17 overall among boys.
For Logan, this marks the conclusion of her high school sports career and her third appearance at the State Golf Tournament. As a senior, she is set to graduate and walk the stage next Friday with the rest of the Class of 2023. She has competed in Basketball, where she has been a perennial All-District, named three years in a row. She also helped lead the Tiger volleyball team the State Championships three years in a row and two final four appearances, named All-District in that sport as well.
Caleb, a freshman is just starting his high school golf career, though he was on the boys team last year that went to the state tournament. With his sure eye and steady hand, we are looking forward to seeing him continue to excel on the links for several years to come.
