It was all Tigers last Friday, when the Tiger girls closed out their regular season by successfully defending their Den and defeating the visiting Hatch Valley Bears, 32-22 in a defensive battle. The Tigers JV team also took care of business, with a decisive 45-33 win.

The Tiger’s earned their win the right way, with defense, teamwork and selfless athletes working hard.

