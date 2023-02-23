It was all Tigers last Friday, when the Tiger girls closed out their regular season by successfully defending their Den and defeating the visiting Hatch Valley Bears, 32-22 in a defensive battle. The Tigers JV team also took care of business, with a decisive 45-33 win.
The Tiger’s earned their win the right way, with defense, teamwork and selfless athletes working hard.
Alex Gonzales got things going on the scoreboard for the Tigers, driving in hard and drawing the foul. She split the pair at the line, missing the second attempt. The battle for the rebound on the missed free throw was won by the Tiger’s Logan Woods who went straight up with it and buried it for two more points, giving the Tigers an early 3-0 lead. A minute later, Gonzales repeated her work inside, this time dropping it in for two and the Tigers were off to the races.
Closing out the first quarter at 9-4, the Tigers never lost the lead. It was the second quarter, with a smothering Tiger defense that sealed the visiting Bear fate. The Tiger offense dominated, dropping in a dozen points. Woods sank a pair of mid-range shots and then, fouled on an attempted three-pointer, dropped in two of three from the line. Gonzales knocked down another pair of buckets and Marixa Garcia dropped one in, her second of the half.
The real story of the second quarter was Tiger D. Their defense was almost flawless, allowing a single basket by the Bears, late in the quarter. Every Tiger on the court scrambled for loose balls, with every rebound there were multiple Tigers going up to grab them and their full court press stymied their guests, from one end of the court to the other. The Tiger girls didn’t give the Bears a chance to breathe.
Heading to the locker rooms at the half, the Tigers were sitting on a 21-6 lead, but it wasn’t smiles on their faces but steely game-face determination. They wanted this win. The third quarter was a 6-6 draw, and they let the lead slip a bit in the fourth, but by then, the Tigers on the court had the swagger of winners and the Bears, while still battling, were defeated.
It was Logan Woods earning the big paycheck in this one, with 12 points. Another senior, Marixa Garcia added in eight more, as did sophomore Alex Gonzales.
•In the JV game that started out the night, with a scoring showcase in their 12-point win. Tiger play execution, sharp passing and plenty of buckets bought an exciting win for the fans. Andrea Luna was top gun with 16 points, many of them off repeated offensive rebounds. The other heavy hitting Tiger girls were Taylor Littleton, who turned in an impressive 13 points, Daizy Bachicha with nine more, off a fast-paced running game, and Mariah Hernandez, with seven hard earned points
•Next on tap for the Tigers is a round two game against Cobre in the District 3AAA Tournament, in the Den Thursday, February 23 as this issue of the Sentinel goes to press. The Tigers earned a bye in round one, having the second-best record in district, of 4-2, and the best overall season record in the district, 8-16. The winner from Thursday’s game will head up to Socorro on Saturday, February 25 for the district tournament championship game. Then, it’s just a waiting game after that, to see if an invite to the big dance, the State Championship Playoffs is in the cards.
Watch for a Gallery of photos from the whole season, coming soon.
