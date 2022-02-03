Tiger girls’ basketball took another huge step up on Tuesday when they welcomed the Cobre Indians into the Den and dominated through the entire game, chalking up another Tiger win, 46-36. This pushes their record to 8-13 so far in the season. The win over Cobre marks the first of six District 3-3A games that will close out the regular season for the Tigers. They face the Hatch Bears in the Den Friday, February 4, with a varsity only game, starting at 6:00 p.m.
The Tigers struck first, when Marixa Garcia drove in hard to the hole and put the Tigers on the scoreboard. In their next possession, Cobre was able to answer, knotting up the score at 2-2. Before they were barely done celebrating when Logan Woods answered for the home team with the first two of her game high 20 points, and the Tigers were off to the races. By the end of the first, the Tiger girls were sitting on a 14-2 lead.
Through the night the Tigers lead rose and fell, but was never less than six points, and despite several serious runs by Cobre, was often sitting at double digits.
Throughout the Tiger defense was stifling, marked by multiple blocked shots, picked off Cobre passes and a steady diet of steals.
After ten first quarter points, Woods put up ten more spread through the rest of the game and was dominant at both ends of the court. She was joined in double digit points by teammate Alex Gonzales who had 13 of her 14 points in the second half, much from offensive rebounds as she dominated in the paint.
Throughout the game, Marixa Garcia’s repeated drives through traffic to the hoop brought contact, but she was only rewarded with two trips to the free throw line for her efforts, but made the most of them, burying three of four from the stripe. She also mailed in a three-pointer from what looked like another zip code.
Also scoring in the Den were Alicia Gonzales, Mahela Hernandez and Morgan Littleton. But way beyond scoring, it was tenacious defense, deft ball handling, crisp passing and keeping the offense in gear that won the game. In that effort every Tiger on the court contributed and was essential.
If there was one weakest part of the Tiger’s game, it’s still in free throws. Though awarded only 14 trips to the line, as opposed to the 23 times Cobre shot from the stripe, our Tigers only connected on five of them. In all, the Tigers had 20 fouls called on them, Cobre just 14.
The Tiger’s next big test is February 4, when arch-rival Hatch pays a visit to the Den for a 6:00 p.m. varsity game that is sure to be a battle that all Tiger fans will want to see.
