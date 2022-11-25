On the Road in East Mountain, the Tiger girls, shorthanded in this one, so in a varsity only outing, battled in a tightly fought game and came away with a 34-33 victory to start their season. The game was close throughout, with the Tigers up a point at the half, 18-17 and the score tied at 25 after three quarters. Tiger girls’ basketball Head Coach Sharon Enrietta contacted us from the homeward bound bus after the game and gave us the lowdown, or at least part of it.
Top gun was Alex Gonzales with 12 points. Marixa Garcia also finished in double figures with ten points. Mahela Hernandez notched five points, while Andrea Luna and Tazhia Bilyeu added in four and three points respectively.
