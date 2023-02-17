The Tiger girls gave themselves a fitting Valentine’s Day present, celebrating a well-earned and convincing 46-39 victory over district foe, Socorro, on their home court in the Den. They did it the Tiger way as well, with every single Tiger on the court contributing. Every one of them scrambling in rock-solid defense, everyone leaping for rebounds, and diving to the floor for loose balls, contesting everything the Lady Warriors tried to do, making their guests work for every single point. On the offensive end, the Tigers played totally unselfish basketball, taking the shot if it was there, but getting the ball to the Tiger girl with the hot hands.
The hot hands in this case belonged to Andrea Luna, who came away as the “Tiger Top Gun,” earning 18 points, almost all in the paint.
The Tiger girl’s defense kept their guests at bay allowing a single point through the first two minutes. That was quickly answered when Tiger point guard Brooklynn Garcia fed the ball inside, to Alex Gonzeles, who jumped over the defense to sink a midrange two. This was followed up by another two from Tiger forward Logan Woods. While the Socorro squad led in the first, 15-11, along with the buckets from Wood and Gonzales, Marixa Garcia and Brooklynn Garcia each sent a three-pointer sailing in from way downtown.
In the second quarter, Tiger coach Maria Chavez switched things up and sent in Andrea Luna, who kept putting it up as long as her teammates kept getting the ball to her inside, which they did time and again. Luna earned ten of her game high 18 points in the second. When the teams retired to the locker rooms to talk things over the score was all knotted up at 26 all.
In the third quarter, the Tigers scored just once, a Gonzales midrange jumper, but the Tiger D was still rock solid, and held the visiting Socorro squad to just five points. That set the stage for the fourth quarter, and it was all Tigers.
If the Tiger girls defense was good in the first three periods, it reigned supreme in the fourth. The one basket they allowed was a three, but it was just that, and five more from the charity stripe was all they gave up. All the while, the Tigers were knocking them down. In addition to another four hoops from the inside by Luna, Woods added
In five more, Marixa Garcia knocked down three of four from the line and Gonzales grabbed an offensive rebound to score two more. The Tigers outscored their guests 18-8 and in the final quarter, coming away with the victory.
With the win, the Tiger girls broke the dry spell. The last time the Tiger girls beat Socorro was January 27, 2014. In doing so, they looked like Champions.
Next up, the Tiger girls close out the regular season meeting Hatch at home in the Den on Friday, February 17. This is a contest you will not want to miss.
