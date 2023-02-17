The Tiger girls gave themselves a fitting Valentine’s Day present, celebrating a well-earned and convincing 46-39 victory over district foe, Socorro, on their home court in the Den. They did it the Tiger way as well, with every single Tiger on the court contributing. Every one of them scrambling in rock-solid defense, everyone leaping for rebounds, and diving to the floor for loose balls, contesting everything the Lady Warriors tried to do, making their guests work for every single point. On the offensive end, the Tigers played totally unselfish basketball, taking the shot if it was there, but getting the ball to the Tiger girl with the hot hands.

The hot hands in this case belonged to Andrea Luna, who came away as the “Tiger Top Gun,” earning 18 points, almost all in the paint.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.