District JV Champions

Tiger Girls Named JV District 3AAA Champions - From the team shown here, rom left to right are, Andrea Luna, Aaliyah Jojola, Lizzy Jaramillo, Coach Maria Chavez and Mariah Hernandez, all of whom also play on the Tiger varsity team.

At the state basketball playoff bracket release party, the Hot Springs High Tiger Girls basketball team was presented with the trophy for earning the title of JV district champions for District 3AAA. On hand to accept the award were Andrea Luna, Aaliyah Jojola, Lizzy Jaramillo, Coach Maria Chavez and Mariah Hernandez. All of whom also are on the varsity squad, and are preparing for the team's round one game in the State Championships, where the Tigers travel to Las Vegas, NM, to take on the Robertson Cardinals on Friday, March 3.  

