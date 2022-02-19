In a tight, hard fought battle, the Tiger Girls took on the district leading and seventh ranked in the stat, Socorro Warriors. In their final home game of the regular season, the Tigers put everything into it and held the lead through 15 Minutes, from early in the second until early in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, the Tigers had to accept a 34-28 loss in this defensive struggle.
Falling behind 0-5 less than a minute into the first quarter, Tiger defense then stepped up big time, denying the Socorro squad any more points in the quarter and letting the Tigers get back in the game.
Marixa Garcia dropped in a two from the wing and put the Tigers on the scoreboard with just over three minutes left in the quarter. A contested baseline jumper from Logan Woods brought the Tigers to within one, 4-5 with two minutes and change left in the first period.
Just a couple minutes into the second quarter, still holding the Warriors scoreless since the first 30 seconds of the game, Alex Gonzales put the Tigers ahead, grabbing an offensive rebound and going up strong to put it in for two. The Tigers would hold the lead until early in the fourth quarter with a ferocious defense while scoring enough points to hold on.
Halfway through the second, Woods buried a three from way downtown, building the lead for the Tigers. Five minutes into the quarter, after nearly 12 minutes held scoreless by the Tiger girls rock solid defense, Socorro finally scoffed two. Then on the next possession, Tiger’s guard Brooklynn Garcia drove hard to the hole and nailed a two, drawing the foul and sank that as well.
In what was one of the only defensive lapses, in the final six seconds of the half, the Socorro team inbounded from the baseline. The Tigers went back to play half-court defense and as the horn sounded, Socorro fired from just across mid-court and sank a lucky three. The teams retired to the locker rooms at the half with the Tigers sitting on a narrow two-point lead.
Just one minute into the third, Socorro scored, knotting the score. The Tigers answered with Alex Gonzales driving the length of the court and putting it in for two and the lead again. Woods came back a couple minutes later with a mid-range jumper over the defense and put the Tigers up four, then did it again putting the Tigers up six.
In the final three minutes, a couple turnovers and errant fouls let the visitors back in the game, though the Tigers still held the lead into the fourth.
The final Tiger points were knocked down with 50 seconds remaining, by Alicia Gonzales, the teams only senior, for her final home hoop as a Tiger.
The Tigers closed out the season on the road at Hatch, Friday, February 18.
Next Up, the Tiger Girls will face Cobre in round one of the District 3-3A Tournament. They will be the front end of a Tiger's Tournament Double-Header on Tuesday, February 22 at home in the Den at 5:30 p.m. The Tiger Boys will follow in their round one matchup, taking on Hatch at 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.