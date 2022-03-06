The Tiger girls’ basketball team closed out its season on Thursday, February 24 in round two of the District 3-3A tournament, forced to accept a 60-37 loss to the Hatch Bears. It marked the end of a year for the team, that while still rebuilding, was the most successful in a decade.
Though the Tiger defense limited the Hatch squad to just six points through the first seven minutes of the opening quarter. In that time, first Alex Gonzales scored from inside for two. A minute later, Mahela Hernandez split a pair from the line after a foul driving to the hoop. A put back on an offensive rebound, and Ava Harrelson got us within one 5-6. Brooklynn Garcia followed this up with a jumper from the wing, putting the Tigers ahead, 7-6 with a minute and change left in the first. A defensive breakdown let the Bears back in with a pair of threes. At the horn ending the first, the Tigers were down, 6-14.
Unfortunately, the undermanned and outgunned Tigers couldn’t get shots to fall, and the Hatch girls found the creases in the defense and were scoring. By the end of the half, the Tigers were looking at a 13-30 deficit.
It was Gonzales it up in the third quarter, adding seven of her team high 14 points. Logan Woods caught fire in the fourth, knocking down seven of her own 12 in the final stanza. Marixa Garcia dropped in another six for the Tigers, all in the fourth.
The Tigers outscored the Bears 15-12 in the fourth, but it was too little, too late to gain the win and their season came to an end at the horn in the second round of district.
The Tigers have plenty of success to build on going forward into next year. Their overall season record, 10-18, and 3-5 against district foes, is the best for the Tiger girls since they went 10-17 in the 2012-2013 season, with only a single district win that year.
The Tigers head into their off-season with a team that will return largely intact. They have to bid farewell to their sole senior, small forward and shooting guard Alicia Gonzales. She leaves big shoes to fill, but the strides the team has made this year are also big ones.
The Tiger girls have athletes comfortable playing multiple positions. On any given possession, they have three or four go-to shooters, which is huge when the first and second options are too tightly defended. Rebounds on either end have just about every tiger on the court will be crashing the boards and scrambling after every loose ball.
Bringing it up the court, the Tigers again have a wealth of talent, with a couple, more or less, designated point guards, but with two or three more who are completely comfortable on the fast break, and able to find the open shooters, or set up the offense if a quick scoring opportunity isn’t there.
The Tigers should be an exciting team to watch next season, and an increasingly successful one too.
