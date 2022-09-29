Tiger volleyball pushed their record to 11-1, defeating Lordsburg in three straight sets on the road, September 22. It was a poised and skilled team of Tigers that took control of the match from the beginning and never relinquished. With the set scores, 25-19, 25-10 and 25-13 by the time the Tigers were done, they had made the Lordsburg court their own.
Though the Tigers make it look easy sometimes, it is anything but. Every win only paints a brighter target on their backs and makes the next team even more determined to paste a win on the Tigers. At the halfway mark in the season crossed at Lordsburg, the Tigers work is only just beginning. Now the need to eliminate mistakes, tighten up every phase of their game, and bond ever more tightly together as a mighty team of Tiger sister.
With their match Thursday, September 29, as this issue of the Sentinel goes to press, the Tigers are starting their hardest stretch, on the road at 9-2 Tularosa trying to tame the Wildcats. That match, and the four that follow will be a final exam for our Tiger girls, before the onset of District 3 competition.
Tuesday, Oct 4, the Tigers defend their Den, welcoming the Santa Teresa who we beat on the road early in the season, but not to be taken lightly, not even a little. They are sitting at second place among District 3-AAAA schools and will be out for paybacks.
Next up, on Thursday, Oct 6 the Tigers are home again, this time hosting the Silver High Colts, the first of two meetings between the teams. Silver is 8-3 and sitting at the top of District 3.
After that, it’s a Saturday trip north to take on always tough Magdalena still raw from their first meeting where they fell to the Tigers in the Den. This time we head to their house for the battle. Finally, the Tigers travel to Silver on October 13, for the second meeting, and their final match before District action begins.
Once the Tigers get past that stretch, they get four days to prepare to be ready to welcome Socorro into the Den. Then it’s six matches, two each against our District foes, one on the road and one on the home court. Six matches for all the marbles, to determine who gets to hoist the district championship triangular pennant.
