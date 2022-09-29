Tiger Volleyball

Tiger Volleyball

Tiger volleyball pushed their record to 11-1, defeating Lordsburg in three straight sets on the road, September 22. It was a poised and skilled team of Tigers that took control of the match from the beginning and never relinquished. With the set scores, 25-19, 25-10 and 25-13 by the time the Tigers were done, they had made the Lordsburg court their own.

Though the Tigers make it look easy sometimes, it is anything but. Every win only paints a brighter target on their backs and makes the next team even more determined to paste a win on the Tigers. At the halfway mark in the season crossed at Lordsburg, the Tigers work is only just beginning. Now the need to eliminate mistakes, tighten up every phase of their game, and bond ever more tightly together as a mighty team of Tiger sister.

