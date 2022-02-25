Dominating the court from midway through the first quarter, the Tiger girls earned an overwhelming, 71-36 victory over the Cobre Indians in round one of the District 3-3A tournament in the Den Tuesday night. The February 22 win advances them to take on Hatch in round two of the three game series. That game will be played as this issue of the Sentinel goes to press.
With the win, the Tigers push their record to 10-17 overall for the season and 3-4 against district opponents.
From halfway through the opening period, when a Mahela Hernandez bucket from inside put the Tigers ahead, 6-5, they kept control of the game the rest of the way. They never dropped from the lead again. Not even close.
When the horn blew to end the first half, the team had built an insurmountable 38-19 lead, with shot after Tiger shot falling.
Emerging from the locker room after the intermission, the Tigers just kept building on their lead, nothing up another 17 points in the third, and another 16 in the fourth. There fast break points, half-court offensive sets, and five three-pointers, two each from Alicia Gonzales and Marixa Garcia and another dropped in by Hernandez. In all, seven Tigers put points on the scoreboard. Both Garcia and Gonzales were in double digits, with that Tiger powerhouse, Logan Woods leading the way with 20 in the game.
The Tigers put it all together in this one. If anyone still needed convincing that this team is the real deal, if they were in the Den watching this game, they don’t need any more convincing.
Knocking down shots was perhaps the prettiest, most exciting part, but all the other things they did right was where the real victory was won. Picking off passes and slipping in for steals, they forced turnover after turnover. The passing was fast, on target and non-stop, as was the Tiger pressure-cooker defense. Driving the ball the length of the court, and it might be any one of five or six Tigers doing so, they found the open teammate with the best shot and dished the ball in totally selfless play. All in all, it was a total game and the crowd of fans in the stands loved it.
The outcome of the Thursday matchup down in Hatch will determine if the team keeps going or calls it a season. With a win in Hatch, the Tiger girls would face a tough Saturday battle in Socorro. If the season comes to an end down south on I-25, this Tiger team has proven themselves to be a force that other teams will have to contend with next season, and beyond. Hate. To. Lose.
