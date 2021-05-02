The Tiger's Varsity girls basketball team finished their season with all six district games being held in six days. Starting April 26 hosting Cobre in the Den through May 1 when Hatch paid a visit, the week was three sets of home and away with each district foe in their turn. Though the team didn't eke out a win, they competed strong and gained in skill and team cohesion with every outing.
First the bad news, scores for each of the games, by the numbers Monday through Saturday. Monday, April 26, facing Cobre at home, 19-59, the worst outing. Tuesday, at Cobre 22-42, Wednesday, home against Socorro, 31-54 and Thursday at Socorro, 22-61. Friday, traveling to take on top ranked Hatch, the Tigers battled 34-58 and closed out at home Saturday against Hatch, 26-44.
Through most of this out of place and condensed season, the team competed with a roster that fluctuated between 7 and 10 athletes. Not a senior among them and five who were also on the volleyball team and not available for practice until after the season had started.
The Tigers have a young core, as we have discussed before, with two juniors and the rest being freshmen and sophomores. They all deserve mention. The two juniors, Alicia Gonzales and Marissa Varela. Three sophomores, Brooklynn Garcia, Marixa Garcia and Logan Woods. Along with freshmen Hannah Hawkins, Mahela Hernandez, Mariah Hernandez, Bryleigh Castillo, Leslie Cheramie and Grace Galicia. These are names we are going to be hearing a lot more from. There are several others who would have been in the roster, but for injuries, but are expected to rejoin the team in the coming year, when schedules should be normalized and practices much more in the regular rotation.
Look for more photos to be posted soon, because the pictures speak to the tenacity, skills and potential of this team of Tigers going forward.
