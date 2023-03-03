It was an uneven match, in round one of the State Championship Playoffs in girls basketball Friday night when the sixteenth seed Tiger Girls traveled to Robertson to take on the first seed, 27-1 Cardinals. While the final, 58-22 might have been predictable and not at all how the Tigers wanted it to end, they walked of the court after the final horn with their heads held high, having made it into the Big Dance, the Tiger Girls first appearance there since 2015. The crowd of Tiger fans who made the trip with them, seemed to agree, with sustained applause and cheering for this team of Tiger’s efforts.
Watch for bigger article with more details coming soon. For now, let’s just enjoy the moment along with these Tiger Hearted girls who battled hard, never gave up, and competed with intensity and pride from beginning to end.
