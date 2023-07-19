Completing their second week of a three-week schedule, the young Tiger football campers took a time out from being put through their paces for a quick group picture. The camp organized and directed by the middle school football coaching staff and volunteers working under Coach Dick Lanford with Tigers from the middle school football team doing the “heavy lifting,” runs Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. through the month of July. The camp has seen over 65 attending, ages 6-14 in a powerful return of the Tiger Football youth camp. These young Tigers will become familiar faces in years to come, when they put on helmets and pads and the Tiger red, white and blue to compete on the middle school and then the high school Tiger teams.

