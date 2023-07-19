Completing their second week of a three-week schedule, the young Tiger football campers took a time out from being put through their paces for a quick group picture. The camp organized and directed by the middle school football coaching staff and volunteers working under Coach Dick Lanford with Tigers from the middle school football team doing the “heavy lifting,” runs Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. through the month of July. The camp has seen over 65 attending, ages 6-14 in a powerful return of the Tiger Football youth camp. These young Tigers will become familiar faces in years to come, when they put on helmets and pads and the Tiger red, white and blue to compete on the middle school and then the high school Tiger teams.
Tiger Football Youth Mini-Camp
Jim Shiley
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Tiger Football Youth Mini-Camp
- Man Severely Beaten, One Arrested
- Low-intensity Tub Fire burning on Quemado Ranger District
- Hot Springs Closed To Apps
- Fairground Upgrades Lead County Session
- Sierra Quilters Receive State Senate Award
- Rec Board Reviews Pool Concerns
- Tiger Football Youth Mini Camp Starts
Most Popular
Articles
- Identity of Couple Released
- Man Severely Beaten, One Arrested
- Two Pulled from Rio Grande: Deaths under Investigation
- School Board Hears Community Concerns Over Principal Decision
- Zimmerman-Hensley
- T-or-C Considers Notable Changes
- Tiger Football Youth Mini-Camp
- Miller
- Sierra Quilters Receive State Senate Award
- Rec Board Reviews Pool Concerns
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:13:46 AM
Sunset: 08:16:13 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: E @ 11 mph
UV Index: 11
Thursday Night
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:14:25 AM
Sunset: 08:15:40 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SSE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 11
Friday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 74F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:15:04 AM
Sunset: 08:15:05 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: S @ 13 mph
UV Index: 11
Saturday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:15:43 AM
Sunset: 08:14:29 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 11
Sunday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:16:23 AM
Sunset: 08:13:51 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 11
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:17:03 AM
Sunset: 08:13:12 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 11
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:17:43 AM
Sunset: 08:12:32 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 11
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.