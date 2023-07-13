On Tuesday, Tiger Stadium was filled with young Tigers with dreams of being football stars. It was the first day of the re-launched Tiger youth minicamp, which will run every Tuesday and Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m. through the end of July. Camp is provided free to all campers by the efforts of the dedicated coaching staff and a handful of outstanding volunteers. In the opening session there were 65 Sierra County youth, ages 5-14 signed up and ready to work on their skills and football fundamentals and develop their skills, learning under the athletes they watch on the field during the season.
With Tigers from the middle school team doing the heavy lifting and under the direction of the coaching staff, the campers were put through their paces, starting with warm up and stretching drills and moving on to speed and agility. If the current athletes on the Tiger football teams are intent on becoming champions, then those young campers they were helping to instill with a love of the game are the ones who will carry on their legacy, growing the Tiger football program from the contending team currently being built, into a true Tiger football dynasty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.