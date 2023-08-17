TIGER FOOTBALL - Ready to start the season, Tiger Football has been hard at work. They managed to find the time to stop for a quick team picture last week. They are primed and ready to take on Tularosa in the first game of the season, Friday, August 18 in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Let's all be there to cheer on our Tigers.
Your 2023 Tiger Football varsity team, back row from left to right, Nick West, Nehemiah Smith, Dominic Padilla, Nicodemis Edwards, Branden Baca, Kaidyn Lanham, Ruben Saenz, Tristan Polanco, Hunter Montoya, Noah Kohler, Rodrigo Reyes and Owen Bobelu. In front, from left to right, Caden Chatfield, Ethan Walters, Josh Brimhall, Jordan Bartoo, Evan Byers, Billy Baca, Ashton Garcia, Chris Baca-Flint, Tommy Benavedis, Evan Aguirre, Nathan Smith. Also on the tram but unavailable for this photo are: Sammy Acosta #44, Ethan Cassell #61 and Lucas Basile #24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.