Though it’s early days, the Tigers have had a busy summer so far and it’s only going to get busier. Still without a head coach, the coaching staff and athletes are pushing hard to be ready for August 18, when they will kick off the season in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers sent a squad over to Silver City last weekend to compete in a 7-on-7 there, hosted by the Silver High Colts. The Tigers were there working with and competing against nine other teams, Gadsden, Morenci, Las Cruces, Deming, Cobre, Hatch and Lordsburg, as well as two Silver Colts teams. So mostly it was competing against the big dogs, which is just how the Tigers like it in summer action.

