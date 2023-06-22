Though it’s early days, the Tigers have had a busy summer so far and it’s only going to get busier. Still without a head coach, the coaching staff and athletes are pushing hard to be ready for August 18, when they will kick off the season in Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers sent a squad over to Silver City last weekend to compete in a 7-on-7 there, hosted by the Silver High Colts. The Tigers were there working with and competing against nine other teams, Gadsden, Morenci, Las Cruces, Deming, Cobre, Hatch and Lordsburg, as well as two Silver Colts teams. So mostly it was competing against the big dogs, which is just how the Tigers like it in summer action.
These scrimmages allow the Tigers to work out plays, run drills in close to “real game time” conditions. It’s low contact, no pads and helmets flag style, so now bruising tackles or other hits going on, just lots of non-stop action, drills being run as well as plays, and a really good workout against squads from other schools.
The team is still putting in 60-90-minute stints, four days a week in the weight room followed by more specific workouts on the field in Tiger Stadium, running drills and working on plays for the season, now just eight weeks from kicking off. There are up to a couple dozen athletes who are regulars in this vital prep work. They are working under Tiger assistant coaches, dedicated to making sure they are ready. These coaches are not only keeping the summer program going, but have really solidified it on their own initiative, keeping Tiger football moving and improving until a new head coach is signed.
These Tigers are out there working hard in the heat of summer, knowing that what they do now to prepare, enduring the work under a hot June and July sun will pay dividends when they suit up in the regular season. Come September and October they will be able not only to take the heat, but they will be dishing it out, lighting a fire under the opposition.
