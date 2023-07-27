Discipline, effort, toughness and honor. These four pillars for success are the foundation on which Tiger Football Head Coach Dennis Barnes, and his coaching staff are building the team and the football program.
Coach Barnes, along with most of his coaching staff met with the Sierra County Sentinel and Turbo Design, who produce livestream telecast and radio broadcast of Tiger football, Friday, July 21. The press conference was to introduce themselves and discuss their plans going forward into the 2023 season, due to kick off August 18 in Tiger Stadium.
Summed up with a phrase he repeated more than once, Coach Barnes explained, “Every day get one percent better than the day before.” He is a firm believer in setting expectations, goals and that just good enough, isn’t. “Build every day and every day try to be better.”
When the Tigers take to the field, it will be a team very different from what we’re used to seeing. It will be up tempo, run pass option football, with plays called from the sidelines fast and a goal for as many plays per game as possible. It will rely in every athlete knowing their assignment inside and out and limiting huddles as much as possible.
“The guys are learning a lot,” Assistant Coach Robert Corner added. “If they understand why, they will know how.” The emphasis is on learning all the little pieces, doing all the little things right and doing them right every time. To Coach Barnes, this means on the field and off the field.
When Coach Barnes arrived, he hit the ground running and running fast. He studied game film from the last season, breaking down every play, every opponent and every Tiger on the field. Over the first three weeks, a core of 12-14 have been in the weight room at 5:00 a.m. That’s right, five in the morning. They spend an hour or more on strength and conditioning, also doing some out on the field. They also spend an hour in a classroom setting, learning and taking notes on the offensive and defensive schemes to be implemented. In the evenings, when it’s a little cooler, and more at what game time will be, they install. That is, the work to know the plays and their individual assignments in each.
Coach Barnes radiates the sort of confidence and quiet strength that is the goal for instilling in each athlete. “We want to build a culture here based on self-discipline, of taking responsibility and of teamwork, he told us. “Not just on the field, but every day all day.” The culture he is intent on building, he said, would carry over into everything our Tigers do. “we want to prepare them, not just for a game or the season, but for life.”
For one who is certainly one of the youngest head coaches at any high school anywhere, Coach Barnes will get his trial by fire on August 18, when the Tigers host Tularosa at home in Tiger Stadium, kicking off the season. Coach Barnes is ready and is working round the clock, along with his coaching staff, to make sure the team is ready as well. “The guys are really working hard and they’re soaking it all up. Quite a few of them have a really high football IQ.”
One thing Coach Barnes and each of his assistants stressed was that they want to develop student athletes, athletes who are students of the game as well as good students in general. “It will make a difference in everything they do.”
Of bad habits, Coach said, “give me 30-days to break bad habits. Give me 90-days to change your life.”
Coach Barnes has moved to the community, along with his wife and one-year old daughter. Assistant Coaches Jason Garcia, Anthony Flores and Mateo Brown are turning this season. Coach Barnes brought several with him, colleagues from his years competing in Division I football, Assistant Coaches Robert Corner III, Lawrence Asiedu (Coach Law) and Maximus Buckingham, each of whom has moved and gotten jobs here. That is their commitment level. They are here for the duration.
When asked, why here, Coach Barnes said, “I had just come off playing for El Paso, I love the culture here. When the opportunity presented itself, it was too good to pass up. Asked what his longer-term plan was, how long might he be staying here, “I plan to be here until I win, until all of us win. My five-year plan is championships, just winning games.”
