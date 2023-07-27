Football Head Coach and Coaching Staff.JPG

A PLAN FOR EXCELLENCE - Tiger Football Head Coach Dennis Barnes, along with most of the coaching staff, was officially introduced to the community at a July 21 press conference. He outlined his vision for the team and building a positive, winning program and team culture. Seated from left to right are Assistant Coach Mateo Brown, Assistant Coach Robert Corner III, Head Coach Dennis Barnes, Assistant Coach Lawrence Asiedu (Coach Law) and Assistant Coach Jason Garcia. Not pictured are Assistant Coaches Maximus Buckingham and Anthony Flores.

Discipline, effort, toughness and honor. These four pillars for success are the foundation on which Tiger Football Head Coach Dennis Barnes, and his coaching staff are building the team and the football program. 

Coach Barnes, along with most of his coaching staff met with the Sierra County Sentinel and Turbo Design, who produce livestream telecast and radio broadcast of Tiger football, Friday, July 21. The press conference was to introduce themselves and discuss their plans going forward into the 2023 season, due to kick off August 18 in Tiger Stadium. 

