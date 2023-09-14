When the Tigers hosted the Eunice Cardinals on Saturday, September 9, they knew it was going to be a huge mountain to climb. Their guests, though a 2A school, were ranked number 25 in the state, among schools of all divisions, with only 6A, 5A and two 4A schools ranked higher. In the end, our young Tigers had to wear a 54-0 loss on their home field at Tiger Stadium. 

Though it still has a long ways to go, the Tigers aerial game picked up a little from the couple of outings, with quarterback Kaidyn Lanham connecting on 8 of 23 passes for 137 yards, including one long, 42-yard rocket to wide receiver Tristan Polanco, who caught four of the five thrown his way. Polanco also filled in at the quarterback spot completing the one pass thrown, connecting with Billy Baca for a pickup of six yards. Ashton Garcia also snagged three of nine, one for a pickup of 35 yards and a Tiger’s first down. 

