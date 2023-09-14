When the Tigers hosted the Eunice Cardinals on Saturday, September 9, they knew it was going to be a huge mountain to climb. Their guests, though a 2A school, were ranked number 25 in the state, among schools of all divisions, with only 6A, 5A and two 4A schools ranked higher. In the end, our young Tigers had to wear a 54-0 loss on their home field at Tiger Stadium.
Though it still has a long ways to go, the Tigers aerial game picked up a little from the couple of outings, with quarterback Kaidyn Lanham connecting on 8 of 23 passes for 137 yards, including one long, 42-yard rocket to wide receiver Tristan Polanco, who caught four of the five thrown his way. Polanco also filled in at the quarterback spot completing the one pass thrown, connecting with Billy Baca for a pickup of six yards. Ashton Garcia also snagged three of nine, one for a pickup of 35 yards and a Tiger’s first down.
The Tiger ground assault was closed down by the Eunice squad, with no one ale to break through for significant yardage. Lanham scrambled for the most, with one 17-yard run.
On the defensive end, the Tigers struggled as well with Garcia and Polanco each credited with five tackles, and senior cornerback Armani Ramos adding in four more. Between the three of them, they accounted for half the stops the Tigers got, with the rest distributed across the line.
With three minutes and change left on the clock, the Cardinals pushed their score to 54, which brought the game to an end.
It might be one better left behind us. Though as with any game, win or lose, there are lessons to be gained. The Eunice team didn’t earn their ranking by accident, but rather through having a team large in numbers and size, most of whom have been on the field together through several years. Our Tigers know that their job is to hold their heads up and keep working hard in practice. They know that it’s how they work in practice that will be reflected on the field of competition. They also know that they are an incredibly young team, one of the youngest in all of New Mexico high school football, and that lessons learned, and experience gained will pay dividends with each game they get under their belts.
Next up, on September 15 at 7 p.m. the Tigers host NMMI at Tiger Stadium, before their bye week.
