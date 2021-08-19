In the lead up to Friday night football, the Tigers varsity held an inter-state scrimmage Thursday, August 12, welcoming the Anthony, Texas Wildcats to Tiger Stadium. The scrimmage gave both teams a chance to shake off any remaining rust before their seasons started, and against an opponent they would not face again. The scrimmage was run on a half-field, with teams getting possession for 15 plays, regardless of outcome, except for interceptions or fumbles recovered by the opposing team. No official score was kept, though to be sure, people were watching either team’s trips into the end zone. Both teams saw athletes cross the goal line for what would, in a regular game, be touchdowns.
Though fans were there to watch the action, they’re still waiting for the Friday Night Lights to see the new-look Tiger offense. Tiger offensive coordinator Dick Lanford discussed this before the scrimmage started. “I’m not running the new stuff,” he said looking up into the stands. “I don’t want to give anything away in something like this when there’s nothing on the line.” In fact, taking a closer look at who came to watch, there was a group from Tularosa, there scouting the teams. That is who the Tigers will be meeting for their season opener tonight, August 20, in Tiger Stadium.
It was a good warmup for the season, even if the Tigers left a few of the cards in the deck. Both the offense, and the Tiger’s “Blue Swarm Defense” got a good shakedown cruise and facing an elite team os always a good pre-season exercise. The Tigers are fielding a good-sized team and have a few big bodies. Now all that’ left is to wait for the lights to come up and the whistle to blow signaling the opening kickoff.
The Tigers welcome Tularosa to Tiger Stadium Friday, August 20 at 7:00 p.m.
