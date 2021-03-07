It wasn't the final score we hoped for, but just to have the chance to see our Tigers out there on the field competing gave us all something to cheer about. The Tigers football team opened their season with a Saturday afternoon game in Socorro. The Tigers had to accept a 40-0 loss to the much bigger and more experienced Warriors team.
The Tigers started out strong, holding the home squad to six points on a touchdown early in the first quarter, until late in the second, when Socorro was finally able to score again. A tough third quarter saw the Tigers fall further behind. Some tough, "Blue Swarm" tackles and individual ones as well, along with a forced fumble that the Tigers Tristan Weathers recovered were highlights, that brought cheers from the Tiger fans in attendance.
Even with the loss, there was plenty of action to both please the fans and to give both Tiger athletes and coaches a solid workout and assessment of where our strengths are, and what part of the game needs work. With only four games in this condensed season, and all against elite teams, expectations have to be held in check, and realistic goals set.
Watch Friday's Sentinel for a full gme article.
(0) comments
