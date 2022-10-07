The Tigers welcomed Mescalero Apache Chiefs into Tiger Stadium for their final game before they start District Action next week. At the final horn it was Tigers on top, 27-20.
Rain that had been coming down all day came to a stop a little before kickoff and held until midway through the third quarter. Storm clouds and threatening weather seems to fit the night, as the game was one of the wildest and strangest seen here in some years.
Though this reporter avoids talking about officiating, and won't comment on calls made too far away to discern what had really happened, I will say that while the stats are still being compiled, but it seemed like as many flags were thrown as there were plays in the game, with the majority being called against our Tigers. When a play was completed without the laundry coming out, it seemed unusual.
The Tigers had two players ejected, one for unsportsmanlike conduct and the other... well, I am not sure why.
Still, the Tigers put together a win where the first half was a defensive battle, and in the second half the Tiger defense prevailed. The Tigers scored first, midway through the first quarter and held their visitors scoreless until it was three minutes into the second quarter. The score stayed there, at 6-6 at halftime.
After the half, both teams offense picked up but in the end it was the Tigers defense that dominated in Tiger Stadium.
Watch here for a full game article and plenty of pictures from the game.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.